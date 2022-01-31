YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child.

The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.

Although Nick hasn’t discussed any current relationships, the two looked very cozy as he hugged and caressed the real estate agent.

The gender reveal exposed blue confetti signifying that Tiesi’s unborn child is a boy.

The news of Nick’s potential eighth child spread quickly on social media, and of course– folks had plenty to say about the professional babymaker.

Nick Cannon when he realizes he hasn’t gotten someone pregnant this month… pic.twitter.com/lPDgRaN1sE — El Maestro (@PittsfallII) January 30, 2022

At this rate, we’re all gonna be related to Nick Cannon in the future https://t.co/3uucnhgPid — Zeke Gonzalez (@zekegonzalez22) January 31, 2022

#NickCannon you get a baby, you get a baby, you get a baby, you get a baby pic.twitter.com/YsP6nNIZjx — Reeshemah G (@ReeshemahG) January 31, 2022

For someone who’s pro black Nick Cannon doesn’t seem to make any blackity black babies 🥴 — Gigiiiiii ✨🇭🇹 (@browngoddessxo) January 31, 2022

nick cannon’s other kids whenever he tells them they’re getting a new sibling: https://t.co/xxhvCvdl1R pic.twitter.com/zEe8uRuDxi — alice⁷ ☭ 🥂 ARSD 📌 (@mikrogalaxies) January 31, 2022

In October, Nick appeared on Drink Champs and opened up about his need for breeding and his short-lived vow of celibacy.

“I’ve always been one of those hopeless romantic types,” he said. “Compared to many, I’m low on the totem pole. I told y’all, I’m celibate right now. I’m going to see if I can make it to 2022.”

That was a fail.

Nick is also still grieving the death of his seventh and youngest child, Zen Scott Cannon. Baby Zen passed away in early December from a malignant brain tumor. He was five months old.

Tiesi, his newest baby’s mama, is the ex-wife of ex-NFL football quarterback Johnny Manziel. The two divorced last November. According to her Instagram page, the 30-year-old is a Jill of all trades. She boasts that she’s a model, real estate agent, investor and business consultant.