You Won’t Find A Lower Price Than This Koofr Cloud Storage Deal

Of the many advances the computer world has experienced over time, the capacity for expanded storage would probably rank near the top. While it’s made lives easier for just about everyone, it hasn’t completely solved the storage issue.

The capacity for more memory ultimately means you’re able to load up your devices with more apps, files and the like. Before long, you’ll find yourself dumping some of those treasured files to make space for others as your seemingly endless capacity reaches its limit. and your devices begin to lag in performance.

Koofr Cloud Storage solves your storage-related issues.

You can purchase a lifetime subscription to 1TB of storage space for $139.99 as part of Deal Days, our answer to Prime Days. You can snag one of these awesome products as part of Deal Days, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Koofr is the only cloud storage service platform that doesn’t track its users. It’s accessible via mobile devices, WebDay and the web. And it offers connectivity options that allow you to sync your Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon and OneDrive accounts.

Koofr has been rated 5 stars by more than 400 users. Tech publications G2 and Capterra rate it 4.6 stars. TechRadar gives it a 4-star rating in its review.

Anyone who deals with multiple files on their devices is well-familiar with duplicates. Koofr’s duplicate finder is a great solution in that it helps eliminate the issue by locating and eliminating any duplicate files. There’s also no limit on files, so you can upload, access, and share them with minimal effort.

Updates to Koofr are provided for the duration of your subscription. So you don’t have to worry about not having the latest version. The software can also be installed on an unlimited amount of devices.

Koofr offers superior cloud storage along with a first-class user experience. Purchase this exclusive Deal Days offer today and leave storage limits in the past.

Prices subject to change.