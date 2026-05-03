News by Keka Araújo Young Black Scholar Publishes 500-Page Study Challenging Myths About Work And Systemic Inequality Kafele’s research examines the financial infrastructure behind city development







B. Libre Kafele (Baruti Libre Kafele), a young African American scholar, lecturer, political scientist, and political economist, has released groundbreaking research that provides a fact-based analysis of how urban development, monetary systems, and housing policies disproportionately affect Black communities and other historically marginalized populations across the United States, offering critical insight into the structural roots of economic inequality.

His extensive research has been published in his two new self-published books, Capital in the City: Urban Development, Socio-Economic Inflation and Monetary Power, and Who Pays for Development: Housing, Money and Power in American Cities.

Kafele’s research examines the financial infrastructure behind city development, with a particular focus on how economic policies, inflation, and institutional power shape access to housing, wealth, and opportunity. In Capital in the City, he details the relationship between monetary policy and urban growth, emphasizing how systemic financial practices influence inequality. In Who Pays for Development, he analyzes the cost of development, demonstrating how the burden is often shifted onto working-class residents, particularly in Black urban communities.

These publications contribute to ongoing discussions within the Black community regarding economic justice, housing access, and systemic inequality. By presenting both historical context and contemporary analysis, Kafele’s work equips readers to understand better and critically engage with the economic systems shaping their communities.

Both books are now available at BarutiLibre.com and Amazon.

Previously appeared on Blacknews.com

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