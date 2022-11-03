Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Says Takeoff ‘Deserved to Grow Old’: Challenges the Community to Change

The death of another hip-hop artist has people calling for the community to take a stand against violence and the killing of each other.

The girlfriend of slain rapper, Young Dolph, made her thoughts known on social media after people were discussing the death of Takeoff, a member of the group The Migos.

Mia Jaye dealt with the death of her longtime partner Young Dolph when he was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee a year ago in November 2021.

She went to her Instagram Story and said, “I am mentally, emotionally and physically drained… I am tired of the same ole s**t… like how many Black men have to die before something different takes place?”

“Peace, blessings and sincere prayers to Takeoff’s family… my heart throbs for you and us all.”

Jaye is the creator of a new clothing line, Black Men Deserve to Grow Old and she posted that Black men deserve to grow old and referenced Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, and Takeoff.

“Black men deserve to grow old. Today, this year, tomorrow, and every day in between. Takeoff deserved to grow old. Nipsey deserved to grow old. Dolph deserved to grow old.