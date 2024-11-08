Young Entrepreneur Kobe Harris Refuses $300K ‘Shark Tank’ Offer

Kobe Harris dropped out of Loyola University in Chicago to focus on the success of his beauty company, Kobee’s. In just a few short years, Harris has appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank and is in line to earn $4 million in sales for 2024.

Harris appeared on the long-running show seeking investment and mentorship. According to CNBC Making It, Harris was unable to make a deal with one of the sharks though he came close.

“Kevin O’Leary, however, offered up the $300,000—and his myriad connections with retailers—for a 20% equity stake in Kobee. Harris countered with 10%, and O’Leary proposed 15%.”

The price was right as Harris was seeking that exact figure in monetary compensation. Still, Harris felt the terms were too high.

Kobee’s is a health and beauty business based in Las Vegas. The main product is a beeswax lip gloss. Harris markets the product and its packaging as eco-friendly.

The young entrepreneur is no stranger to betting on himself. He began his business with a tick or two above nothing: a $200 investment from his mom and a few ingredients from Amazon.

After gaining momentum in sales, earning $15,000 in one month, Harris dropped out of college to pursue his business full-time.

“Since classes were online, I just told my dad, ‘I’m still in school,’ but really I was just in the basement making lip balms,” he said.

