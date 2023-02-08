Young Teen Sues School District After Kenosha Officer Reportedly Knelt on Her Neck for Over 20 Seconds

Another officer has been caught on surveillance footage using his knee to restrain a civilian, this time in Wisconsin.

A middle schooler has sued the Kenosha Unified School District, City of Kenosha, and a Kenosha police officer after she was reportedly restrained in a chokehold by an officer who was off-duty.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the 12-year-old girl after the incident happened last year at Lincoln Middle School. In the 14-page complaint, the girl’s attorney, Drew DeVinney, claimed officer Shawn Guetschow “acted with malice or in reckless disregard” toward the middle schooler.

Footage of the March 4, 2022 shows Guetschow breaking up a fight between the 12-year-old and another student. Guetschow worked as a part-time security guard in addition to his police duties. The young girl is shown restrained on the ground as Guetschow holds his knee on her neck for more than 20 seconds, using “unreasonable and excessive” force, according to her attorney.

The scuffle broke out after the student approached the girl inside Lincoln Middle School’s cafeteria.

Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, is named as the plaintiff in the lawsuit since the girl is considered a minor.

“(Perez’s daughter) has (been) treated for nearly a year for the physical and emotional injuries that she sustained. Although she is not healed from her trauma, she is ready to stand up for herself,” DeVinney said in a statement.

The attorney said his clients are demanding a jury trial in the civil case. The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office declined charges against Guetschow but charged the young girl. That case, DeVinney said, is closed.

Guetschow resigned days after the incident. In his resignation letter, he said the district did not support him. The Kenosha Police Department said Tuesday he is still an active officer.