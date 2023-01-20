Watch: Young Thug Allegedly Caught Being Given Percocet in Courtroom

Young Thug, currently standing trial for RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges was allegedly caught accepting drugs from a co-defendant, Kahlieff Adams during a court proceeding according to WSB-TV.

Prosecutors in the case have presented evidence to the judge in the form of video footage allegedly showing the hand-to-hand exchange. This purportedly took place inside the courtroom as jury selection was taking place.

WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden posted the video to his Twitter account. The footage was obtained by WSB-TV’s Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

Seiden also states that prosecutors told Judge Ural Glanville that the video reveals Adams walking to a seated Young Thug (nee Jeffrey Williams) and placing a Percocet in his hand. A deputy then approaches the rapper and obtains the pill which he gave to authorities.

Prosecutors say the surveillance shows Adams walk over to where Young Thug is seated with his attorney and then drop a Percocet in his hand. A deputy confronts Young Thug and he turns over the pill to authorities. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

One of Young Thug’s attorneys, Keith Adams, said that he had nothing to do with the alleged exchange.

“His side is the truth. The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday. One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy.”

Adams also stated that the recording artist did not know what was being given to him.

“He did not know. We don’t know what it is, did not know what it was. It was turned over to a deputy right away.”

An attorney (Keith Adams) for Young Thug responded to the allegations that his client was involved in the drug deal.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LEhNvFhbKX — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 20, 2023

Deputies reportedly found Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband that was wrapped in plastic and food seasoning (to mask the smell of drugs) on Adams.