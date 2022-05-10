Rappers Young Thug and Gunna Indicted On Drug, Racketeering, and Gang Activity Charges

According to jail records, the RICO Act charge is from an alleged offense back in January 2013, while the street gang activity charge goes back to allegations from May 2018. The 56-count indictment was filed last Thursday and names 28 alleged associates of Young Slime Life.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has been charged with racketeering. The court papers allege that Gunna committed felonies, including receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Other associates in Young Slime Life have been charged with violent crimes, including murder and attempted armed robbery.

The indictment alleges Young Thug is a founder of Young Slime Life, which began in Atlanta in 2012. The group is said to be affiliated with the Bloods gang. The 28 people listed in the indictment have been charged with conspiracy to violate the state RICO Act.