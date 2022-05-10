Rappers Young Thug and Gunna Indicted On Drug, Racketeering, and Gang Activity Charges

The hip-hop world is reeling after two rappers were arrested on RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges related to alleged street crimes, including murder and drug charges.
According to The New York Times, rappers Young Thug and labelmate Gunna, along with 26 alleged members of a criminal street gang supposedly headed and co-founded by Jeffery Lamar Williams, also known as Young Thug, were named in the 56 count indictment.
The associates were arrested on suspicion of gang involvement and conspiracy to violate the Georgia criminal racketeering law.
Young Thug was arrested Monday at his Atlanta home after being named in the indictment, centered on his label, Young Slime Life, or Young Stoner Life, an imprint of 300 Entertainment. Prosecutors stated that the group is a criminal street gang co-founded by the Grammy Award-winning rapper.
Following his arrest, the 30-year-old recording artist was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He has been charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and participating in street gang activity.
According to jail records, the RICO Act charge is from an alleged offense back in January 2013, while the street gang activity charge goes back to allegations from May 2018. The 56-count indictment was filed last Thursday and names 28 alleged associates of Young Slime Life.
Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, has been charged with racketeering. The court papers allege that Gunna committed felonies, including receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute.
Other associates in Young Slime Life have been charged with violent crimes, including murder and attempted armed robbery.
The indictment alleges Young Thug is a founder of Young Slime Life, which began in Atlanta in 2012. The group is said to be affiliated with the Bloods gang. The 28 people listed in the indictment have been charged with conspiracy to violate the state RICO Act.
The 88-page indictment alleges that Young Slime Life was involved in a wide variety of illegal activities, including witness intimidation, murder, attempted murder, carjacking, robbery, theft, and drug dealing.
As in previous cases nationwide, prosecutors have stated that some of the alleged crimes were talked about in recordings.
Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, responded to the indictments:
“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”
