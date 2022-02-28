Young Thug Offers to Help African Immigrants Stranded At Ukraine Border Over Racist Treatment

Rapper Young Thug has offered to aid the African immigrants who are reporting racist treatment as they try to flee Ukraine.

A humanitarian crisis is underway in Eastern Europe after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a widely condemned attack against Ukraine. As many civilians rush to flee the country amid the ongoing war, African immigrants in Ukraine are reporting racism at the country’s borders, Newsweek reported.

African students trapped in Ukraine have started sharing their experiences on social media using the hashtag #AfricansInUkraine. Many African immigrants are reporting being turned away from boarding trains due to a “Ukrainians first” policy that is preventing them from entering neighboring countries.

Videos posted online show Black immigrants being denied entry onto trains with one video showing Ukrainian forces pushing a Black girl off a train and allowing a white woman to board.

Watch how they are threatening to shoot us! We are currently at the Ukraine -Poland border.

Their Police and Army refused to let Africans cross they only allow Ukrainian.

Some have slept here for 2 days under this scorching cold weather, while many have gone back to Lviv. pic.twitter.com/47YG4gxFC4 — Nze (@nzekiev) February 27, 2022

Another account from a Nigerian student claims their university bused British students to Poland’s borders but left the African students, the Irish Times reported. Many have expressed outrage by the treatment the African immigrants are being subjected to as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many African students travel to Ukraine for affordable education. Now they’re being told to save themselves. Heartbreaking.💔 https://t.co/1PZSOMYEt4 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 28, 2022

As the public speaks out about the mistreatment of African immigrants in Ukraine, rapper Young Thug is throwing his hat into the ring. The “Lifestyle” rapper took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to ask for help from other lyricists in aiding the African students, Hip Hop DX reported.

“If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense [sic] they not letting us pass,” Young Thug wrote.

“Who ever holds the info for these movements please contact me ASAP I’m ready.”

Fellow rapper Gunna, shared a tweet showing support for Ukraine.