Young Thug Temporarily Released From Jail To Attend His Sister’s Funeral

Young Thug has been locked away in jail since last May. But the chart-topping rapper was temporarily released over the weekend to attend his late sister’s funeral.

On Saturday, reports surfaced online confirming Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was present at the funeral of his sister, Angela Grier, who died last week due to unknown causes. There were a series of tweets from one attendee who noted the “Lifestyle” rapper’s presence at the service.

“They let Jeff come see his sister,” one person wrote in a tweet captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

When one person replied expressing their happiness that Young Thug was allowed to attend the funeral, the attendee noted the rapper wore a “suit and Air Force Ones” to the service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Fans expressed their sympathy for the rapper who remains incarcerated on RICO charges that could put him behind bars for 25 years following a trial that begins this spring, as noted by NY Magazine. Family members of Grier confirmed her passing last week through a series of tribute posts across social media.

“My heart is broken,” family member Dolly White wrote. “I Love you girl …You hurt your SISTERS & BROTHERS Wit this one […] Mom & Daddy Too.”

She followed up with a photo of Grier and heartbreak emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _dollywhite (@_dollywhite)

It’s a major loss for Young Thug who was arrested in May 2022 along with fellow rapper Gunna and 28 members of his YSL crew. The group was labeled as a gang involved in criminal activity and were all charged in a 56-count indictment.

Most recently, members of YSL have been entering plea deals, which prompted growing suspicion that Young Thug could become the one to take the rap for his crew, Vulture reports. Prosecutors have been using his song lyrics in their case against him.