Young Thug Stands Trial While Former Mansion Listed For $2.6M

Jeffrey Lamar Williams, known as Young Thug, is still on trial in Fulton County, Georgia. While he fights for his freedom, the owners of his former Buckhead mansion put the listing up for sale.

According to Zillow, the owners have listed the house at $2.6 million. Williams sold the property for $1.8 million, significantly less than its initial $2.75 million price tag.

The 5-bedroom, 9-bathroom home is listed as a “10,000+ sq ft masterpiece.” The lengthy description emphasizes its lavish amenities, noting that it’s “perfect for those who appreciate unparalleled luxury and desire the best in entertainment and living spaces.”

Real estate is the least of Williams’s worries. The rapper is currently involved in the longest-running trial in Georgia history.

Williams was taken into custody on May 9, 2022, for allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The state is accusing Williams’s YSL record label of doubling as a criminal organization. The trial is live-streamed daily and has been marred by delays and complications since its start.

In July 2024, Judge Ural Glanville recused himself from the case after being accused of having “improper meetings” with the prosecution and witness Kenneth Copeland. The trial also took exception to disparaging remarks aimed at the defendants and their counsel.

After a two-month hiatus, the jury entered the courtroom and received an address from Judge Paige Whitaker.

“You are not to concern yourself with this change,” Whitaker said. “The decisions and remarks of a judge do not mean the judge favors or leans to one side or another in this case.”

Whitaker instructed the jury to ignore Glanville’s absence.

Since the trial has resumed, the defense has called for multiple mistrials. Expert testimony has been thrown out due to “errors” on behalf of the state and its witnesses. The trial is expected to continue through the year.

