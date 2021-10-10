Youngest NYSE Stock Trader Lauren Simmons Inks Deal with Spotify

Former New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stock trader Lauren Simmons partnered with Spotify to release her podcast. The new project, “Mind Body Wealth with Lauren Simmons,” premiered on Wednesday, September 29. Simmons will share new episodes – – exclusively on Spotify — on Wednesdays.

Lauren Simmons went viral after making history as the youngest full-time female trader on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Her story also inspired many African-American women all over the world. She was the second Black woman equity trader since the NYSE was established over two hundred years ago.

After reportedly earning less than $25,000 per year as a stock trader, Simmons left her job and carved out her own lane. Hollywood picked up her story and is now producing a film about the young trader. She’s also working with Entrepreneur.com to debut the new digital series, Going Public, on October 19. The interactive series will give diverse entrepreneurs a chance to pitch investors and become a publicly traded company.

Former NYSE Trader Talks About Money on New Spotify Podcast

Simmons has been involved in many money conversations over the years. Now, she’s ready to share her behind-the-scenes insights. Simmons’ Mind Body Wealth podcast will give her another platform to share money insights and talk to other leaders about their relationship with money.

“I felt it was more rewarding for me to empower the next generation when it came to finances than for me to become a product of a company,” Simmons told Know Your Value. “And here I am. We are 100 percent going to change the narrative.”

She adds, “People can talk about sex, politics and so many taboo subjects, but people are so hesitant to talk about money. You need to know, ‘what is your relationship with money?’ It’s one of the most instrumental things if you want to change your financial circumstances.”

Simmons Reveals Her Earnings As an NYSE Stock Trader

Simmons has been transparent about her earnings while working as a stock trader. She earned $12,000 per year, according to an article she penned for Business Insider in March.

“While I’m forever grateful for that opportunity and stepping stone, I appreciate it more so for the life experiences that it has lent me because truth be told, all that glitters isn’t always gold,” Simmons shared with Business Insider.

During an interview with Essence, the renowned equity trader shared more details about her pay.

“I started on the trading floor as an intern, making $5 an hour, if that,” Simmons revealed. “It was a rite of passage…. Other employees on the trading floor would say, ‘Oh, you’re supposed to start from the bottom.’ Which—I agree, but then I don’t, because I think people should be [compensated accordingly for] their time. Ultimately I told them, ‘You’re not even paying me minimum wage.’ And they were able to hike it up to $23,000. And that is how much I was making on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.”

Simmons’ didn’t allow her meager earnings or disappointments to hold her back. Instead, she used her experience to catapult her other interests.

“My life goal is to be part of a movement promoting change and giving minorities — whether women, people of color, or younger generations — the tools necessary to help forge their own paths to success,” she shared in a Business Insider article.

Through her Spotify podcast, Simmons has the chance to get one step closer to her life goal. According to Variety, Lauren Simmons has signed up to share 24 episodes of the “Mind Body Wealth” podcast.