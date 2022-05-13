‘Your Future is Now’ Scholarship Program Returns Through Collaboration Between the Recording Academy®’s Black Music Collective and Amazon Music

The Recording Academy® ‘s Black Music Collective (BMC) and Amazon Music bring back their “Your Future Is Now” scholarship, aimed to provide select students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) the opportunity to learn and explore all facets of the music industry.

First launched in February 2021, the collaboration offers select students currently enrolled at a HBCU networking opportunities with esteemed members of the music industry, including an immersive rotation program with Amazon Music and Recording Academy department leads, providing each student a detailed look at their particular field of work within the music industry.

This year, the BMC will select four students currently enrolled at a HBCU for the program and will each receive a scholarship of $10,000. To coincide with these scholarships, the BMC and Amazon Music will also award two HBCUs a $10,000 grant each for equipment for their music programs.

“Our commitment to show up for the next generation of Black talent and create pathways for them to succeed continues with the return of the “Your Future Is Now” scholarship,” said Rico Love, vice chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees and BMC Chair.

“We’re thrilled to bring back this program with Amazon Music that creates invaluable mentorship opportunities for students as they begin their careers in the music industry.” The scholarship application goes live on Thursday, May 12. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident pursuing a bachelor’s degree in music, music business, business administration, marketing, communications or a related field. All applicants must submit a current and complete grades transcript, a personal statement, a creative video showing your creativity, and one online recommendation. The deadline to apply for the scholarship program is Friday, June 10. To apply for the scholarship, visit here.

“We are honored to continue collaborating with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective,” said Ryan Redington, vice president of music industry at Amazon Music.

“Through the “Your Future Is Now” scholarship, together we can help support the next generation of Black musicians at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, from equipment and funds to a firsthand view at a variety of roles within the industry.”

For more information on the Black Music Collective and the “Your Future Is Now” scholarship, visit here.