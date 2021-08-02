You’re Likely Overpaying For Your Phone Bill—This Service Can Help You Cut Costs

The average American overpays for their phone bills. Over the course of the average lifespan of 78.5 years, Americans will pay $36,445 on cell phone plans alone, a truly jarring amount. But the cost to stay connected shouldn’t be this expensive.

Luckily, there are many things you can do to lower your phone bills significantly without compromising coverage. You can either negotiate with your current provider, or you can terminate your contract altogether and switch to a prepaid service like Boost.

With bundles currently available for an additional 30 percent off, Boost Mobile gives you everything your phone carrier already does, except that it does not tether you to an annual contract, nor does it require credit checks. It doesn’t charge monthly bills and roaming charges, either.

To the uninitiated, Boost Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that uses the same network as major carriers, but it doesn’t charge a hefty fee. You get to enjoy unlimited talk and text, high-speed data with 99% nationwide coverage, and a mobile hotspot. You also pay nearly everything upfront, so there are no surprise bills will arrive in the mail. You’ll only be getting exactly what you paid for.

Right now, you can snag a discounted mobile bundle and enjoy 6 months of unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of LTE data every month for only $35, provided that you enter the code ANNUAL30 at checkout. This deal nets you a free 3-in-1 GSM SIM kit, free shipping, and a prepaid plan that’s worth $90.

It’s high time that you ditch your unreasonable monthly phone bills and switch to a highly-rated prepaid service that is more cost-effective.

Prices subject to change.