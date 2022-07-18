 YouTuber Tasha K Loses Appeal Against Cardi B's Defamation Lawsuit, Reportedly Moves Out Of Georgia Home

YouTuber Tasha K Loses Appeal Against Cardi B’s Defamation Lawsuit, Reportedly Moves Out Of Georgia Home

YouTube vlogger Tasha K has lost her appeal against Cardi B‘s $4 million defamation lawsuit, according to a news outlet.

 

Tasha’s attorneys filed an appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in June, arguing that Judge William Ray had “erroneously” ignored evidence about Cardi B, resulting in New York’s legal victory in January, according to Billboard.

 

However, the court sided with Cardi B, dismissing Tasha’s case without jurisdiction and permitting the “Rumors” artist to have her lawyers and the sheriff’s office authorize the garnishment of Tasha’s wages and personal assets to fulfill the judgment.

 

Tasha, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, allegedly placed her home up for rent and moved into an apartment. Yet, the scandalous pop-culture pundit has not learned her lesson as she recently criticized Australian rapper Iggy Azalea’s cooking chops.

 

Azalea issued a warning shot to the disgraced podcaster: “Tasha watch your mouth & definitely keep my sons name out of it. I certainly do have that good lawyer money, don’t get sued AGAIN, you have rent to pay baby,” the rapper wrote on Twitter, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

