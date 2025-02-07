Fashion & Beauty by Jeroslyn JoVonn YSL Uses A$AP Rocky’s Trial Photos To Promote Luxury Wardrobe A$AP Rocky has been sporting YSL during his court appearances, leading some to speculate that a potential deal with the luxury brand could be in the works if he wins his case.







A$AP Rocky has been maintaining his fashion-forward appeal while in court for his high-profile gun assault trial.

Despite facing serious charges that could result in up to 25 years in prison if convicted, the rapper and fashion influencer has seemingly used his court appearances to subtly promote a potential deal with luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been sporting YSL outfits so stylishly that the brand has begun using court photos of him to showcase its collection.

“A$AP Rocky wearing Saint Laurent,” YSL tweeted on Feb. 4.

A$AP Rocky wearing Saint Laurent pic.twitter.com/bGGlQDXxJ0 — SAINT LAURENT (@YSL) February 4, 2025

Since the trial started late last month, Rocky has been photographed wearing $4,000 YSL trench coats, $1,500 trousers, tailored suits, and stylish ties. Highsnobiety suspects the looks could be a way to soft launch a future partnership with the brand.

The unusual case is beginning to affect the rapper’s business ventures, with Rocky having to cancel the AWGE fashion show scheduled for February 8 during New York Fashion Week.

The “Pesos” rapper pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a 2021 shooting incident with Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, during an argument in Hollywood. Rocky is charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

However, he turned down a plea deal and claims that he is innocent.

“He’s really eager to get this stuff behind him,” lead attorney Joe Tacopina said last October. “I’m confident in knowing that he will be vindicated. You know, this is a burden for him and his family, his two young children… And he’s ready. He’s ready to face this head-on.”

Rihanna has been by A$AP Rocky’s side throughout the trial, attending court appearances and showing solidarity. The couple, both 36, share two sons: 2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 1-year-old Riot Rose Mayers.

