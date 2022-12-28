Rapper Yung Joc Shaves Head Bald After Losing Bet for Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez Trial

Yung Joc is sporting a bald heading into the New Year after he was forced to chop his hair off after betting Tory Lanez would beat his trial.

Lanez was found guilty last Friday in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. But Joc had his money on Lanez walking away a free man.

While on his Morning Takeover radio show on Tuesday, his co-host Shyneka shaved Joc’s head to show he is a man of his word. A video clip shared on social media shows Joc receiving his “last meal” before his co-host grabs the clippers and gets to work.

“This [is] for Meg Thee Stallion. This [is] for Meg and Roc Nation,” Shyneka says.

Joc took some time to explain shaving his head after he previously vowed to do so if Lanez was found guilty.

“I’ma just say this, okay? I made a bet with Shyneka and Shawty Shawty on my morning show that if Tory is found guilty, I’ll shave my head,” Joc said.

“I’ll shave my whole head bald. I told Shyneka if Tory [is] innocent, she gotta come to work with the braids that be under the weave. Can’t get ’em fresh, I need the weave patted down braids, the Beyoncé pat my weave braids. She gotta come to work like that.”

Joc dished on the “unfortunate situation” involving Megan and Lanez and how the shooting case was “bad for our culture.”

“I can’t wait to see how this video turns out,” Joc said. “Either way, this is a very unfortunate situation. Just through the eyes of watching it, I don’t ever want anyone to feel like I’m making fun of their situation, ’cause it’s very unfortunate and it’s very bad for our culture, but I pray that this plays out fair.”

Last Friday, Lanez was found guilty of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He pleaded not guilty and faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to his native country, Canada.