Yung Miami Told Judge 'That's A Good Man' In Character Statement For Diddy
Yung Miami dated Diddy for years before his indictment.







Yung Miami remains supportive of her former flame, Sean “Diddy” Combs. The former “City Girls” rapper, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, wrote a character statement on behalf of her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, telling the judge that he is still a “good man.”

The Shade Room received a copy of the written statement Brownlee wrote ahead of the judge’s sentencing of Combs. During his high-profile trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Combs was found guilty of two counts while receiving acquittals on two others.

In her letter, Yung Miami spoke on how she had witnessed a different side of the 55-year-old mogul than the one depicted during his trial. However, before she began her plea to the judge for leniency, she emphasized how she does not condone any wrongdoing he may have committed.

“I want to be clear that I cannot speak on or defend anything that may have happened before I met Sean Combs,” wrote the mother of two. ” I do not condone any wrongdoing…I can only speak from my personal experience and the man I’ve come to know over the past four years.”

Yung Miami spoke about the ways Combs supported her”behind the scenes.” She emphasized how he motivated her to progress her career, stating he was a “loving, genuine, [and] supportive” partner to her for four years.

She then mentioned his dedication to his family, where he also encouraged her to pursue her dreams while still making time for her loved ones, just as she asserts he did. Brownlee claims he made her a better“businesswoman” while also giving her a platform on his own media platform, REVOLT. The 31-year-old rapper had a talk show, Caresha Please, on the netw we’re gork.

“He also gave me a voice, by providing me a platform on his network to speak for the culture and connect with people in a way that was real and authentic,” she wrote. “That opportunity changed the direction of my career and showed me the impact one person can have when they choose to uplift others.”

Yung Miami also mentioned her most meaningful moment with Combs, where she attended the Met Gala with the Bad Boy Records founder. She asserted that her letter was to give a different perspective on the man who had otherwise been deemed a nefarious figure in Hollywood, seemingly referencing his multiple allegations of sexual assault, intimidation, and harassment.

The rapper then detailed the ways he gave back to his community, and also highlighted the internal work he did to fix his issues. Yung Miami emphasized that he did so not for the public’s sympathy, but to grow on his own accord.

“I’ve also witnessed him doing real inner work,” stated the artist. “He made the choice to check himself into anger management, start therapy, and commit to physical healing through therapy. That takes strength, humility, and self-awareness. He didn’t do it for show — he did it because he wanted to grow and become a better person. “

The rapper then asserted that Combs is a “man of God” who has helped those around him in multiple facets. Furthermore, she reminded the judge that he was a father whose children needed him in their lives. Yung Miami ended the letter with one last reminder to the judge about Diddy’s goodness.

“Judge, that’s a good man.”

Yung Miami remained relatively silent during Comb’s trial, as it made waves on social media. However, the reveal of this letter suggests her support behind closed doors.

