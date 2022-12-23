Yung Miami Says Diddy’s Baby Announcement Was Old News Because He Told Her ‘Before October’

Yung Miami says she wasn’t at all surprised by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent baby announcement because the hip-hop mogul had already told her about the baby’s impending arrival.

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, 28, had the script flipped on her when she interviewed rapper G Herbo for her Caresha Please podcast. After asking the Chicago rapper several personal questions about his love life, he returned the energy by asking the City Girls member if she knew about Diddy’s new baby “before October.”

“Yeah, I did,” Yung Miami said. “I think communication is key … when you’re dealing with somebody. It wasn’t, like, a surprise.”

The “Twerkulator” hitmaker went on to call herself a “real b***h” that makes it easy for her partner to “come to [with] anything.”

“Men are so afraid of being truthful from the jump,” she explained. “They try to, like, lie a lot and you have to show that, ‘I’m a real person.’ I’m real like that.”

Herbo, 27, went on to ask Yung Miami if she plans to have more children, and she didn’t hold back.

“I’m f*****g, so if it happens, I’ll do it,” she quipped. “I’m not taking no Plan B [pills].”

Yung Miami is already a proud mother of two, son Jai, 9, and daughter Summer, 3, with exes Jai Wiggins and music producer Southside. Combs shocked the public when he took to Twitter last week to announce the arrival of his daughter Love Sean Combs, born in October, PageSix reports.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Combs didn’t announce the woman he welcomed his daughter with, but the baby’s birth certificate listed the mother as Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist.

Combs is already a father of six: sons Quincy, 31; Justin, 28; Christian, 24; twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 16; and another daughter, Chance, 16.