Yvonne Orji Signs Two-Year Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Fans will be getting a lot more from Insecure’s Molly Carter.

Deadline reports Yvonne Orji just signed a two-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the agreement, the Emmy-nominated comedian is set to develop scripted drama and comedy series for cable and streaming platforms. While her talents will be present behind the camera, there’s a possibility that she will star in some of the projects she will develop. EVP of Drama Development for the studio, Lauren Stein, says they are ready for the stories Orji wants to tell. “Yvonne is incredibly talented, vibrant, and authentic, and we are thrilled to announce this new deal with her,” Stein said.

“She has this gravitational pull and unique perspective, and we are excited to start exploring the types of stories she wants to tell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

The Insecure alum celebrated the deal on Instagram, saying she’s “quietly cookin’… but always eating.” “They got my vision immediately and were genuinely enthusiastic about the stories I wanted to tell that bridge the diaspora,” Orji, 39, said. After her announcement, other Black Hollywood elite supported the post, including everyone’s favorite Best Buy employee, Jay Ellis, who said, “Let’s goooooo,” and Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny, who shared the same sentiments.

If you’ve been paying attention, Orji hasn’t slowed down since the popular series ended in 2021. She recently made us laugh with her second HBO stand-up special, A Whole Me and published a memoir titled, Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into the Life of My Dreams. She also signed on to reprise her role as Emily in the sequel, Vacation Friends 2. The first movie was Hulu’s most-watched original film in its opening weekend.

But before that, she will be seen in Lionsgate horror-comedy, The Blackening, co-starring Jay Pharaoh, Grace Byers, and Sinqua Walls.