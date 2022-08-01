Zahara Jolie-Pitt To Attend Spelman College This Fall

Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall, according to her mom, Angelina Jolie. Jolie made the announcement on Instagram on July 31.

Jolie wrote that she was proud to have her daughter attend the HBCU.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.#spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

Jolie also shared a picture with the post of Jolie-Pitt and several of her fellow Spelman sisters wearing Spelman t-shirts while posting for the camera. Jolie-Pitt is seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans in the photo.

The two reportedly attended the ‘Spelhouse’ Back to School Send Off in North Hollywood, which is a fundraiser hosted by Spelman and Morehouse alumni associations.

In a video shared by TheYBF Daily, the superstar actress even cut a rug at the event and possibly earned an invite to the cookout.

“OK Angelina! #AngelinaJolie danced it up with the ladies and men of #Spelman and #Morehouse at their college send-off in LA yesterday. Her daughter #Zahara was in the mix too. Fun times.”

