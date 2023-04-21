Zendaya Named Louis Vuitton's Newest House Ambassador

Leave it to the fans to predict the next move in a celebrity’s career, this time predicting a Louis Vuitton collaboration!

Fans did just that after Zendaya strutted into the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show in March. Now the actress has entered the Louis Vuitton empire as the newest face of the brand.

According to People, the fashion company announced on Thursday that the 26-year-old Euphoria star would is its newest house ambassador and face of the Capucines bag.

“Launched in 2013, the Capucines handbag is named after the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines, the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854,” according to Louis Vuitton. “Today, the bag is one of the Maison’s most emblematic designs, a creation of practical elegance crafted in full-grain Taurillon leather and offering multiple styles of wear (hand, shoulder, cross-body), as well as a flap that can be styled shut to display a Monogram Flower or tucked inside to reveal leather-clad LV initials.”

In the ad campaign, the young fashion maven is seen flaunting classic looks styled by “image architect,” the now retired Law Roach, as she clutches the various colors of the handbag in each photo. “Personifying the dreamy energy of the Côte d’Azur, the new #LouisVuitton House Ambassador brings a playful vibrancy to the #LVCapucines collection,” the fashion house captioned a campaign reel on Instagram.

Zendaya shared her thoughts on fronting the ad campaign for the fashion house’s iconic handbag in an interview with Vogue.

“I remember growing up around LV campaigns,” Zendaya said. “There was this one that I loved from the early 2000s of Naomi Campbell, and she’s like sprawled out over a trunk. I can still see it. I can see the image in my head and I remember seeing it in magazines as a kid.”

She discussed her appreciation of fashion’s transformative quality and how she uses it to create characters.