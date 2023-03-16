Zeta Phi Beta Member Makes History as the First Black President of the Graphic Artists Guild

Yanique DaCosta, a Jamaican-born graphic designer and advocate for diversity and inclusivity in design, has made history as the first Black President of the Graphic Artists Guild and Vice President of the International Council of Design (ICoD).

DaCosta has been a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. since 2009, when she joined at Florida Atlantic University. She has been advocating for diversity in design long before joining the Graphic Artists Guild leadership in 2014. Her leadership and commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in design have earned her a reputation as a respected leader in the industry.

As the President of the Graphic Artists Guild, a professional organization that represents and advocates for graphic artists, illustrators, and designers in the United States, DaCosta is the first Black president in the Guild’s history. She has been on a mission to improve diversity in its leadership and membership and has made significant strides in achieving this goal.

In addition to her work with the Guild, DaCosta is also the Vice President of the International Council of Design (ICoD), an international non-governmental organization headquartered in Montreal, Canada. ICoD is the world’s largest representative of professional designer entities and has been advocating for the value of design and improving the situation of individual designers worldwide since its inception in 1963.

DaCosta’s commitment to promoting diversity and advocating for the rights of graphic artists, illustrators, and designers has made her a trailblazer in the industry. She is also the owner and Creative Director of YKMD, a reliable outsourced graphic design services company that provides a Monthly Graphic Design Subscription Service for Corporate Event Marketers & Trade Event Planners.

DaCosta’s achievements as the first Black President of the Graphic Artists Guild and Vice President of the International Council of Design have broken barriers and opened doors for underrepresented groups in the design industry. Her leadership and dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity in design continue to inspire and empower designers worldwide.

To learn more about the YKMD, the Graphic Artists Guild, the International Council of Design or Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

