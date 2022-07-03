Zion Williamson To Sign Up To $231 Million Extension With New Orleans Pelicans

Despite not playing a single game during last season due to a broken foot, New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Zion Williamson has secured a $193 million rookie extension, according to CBS Sports. The five-year extension could earn Williamson up to $231 million.

CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown reportedly confirmed the news to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN. Wojnarowski shared the news on Twitter on July 2.

“New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN.”

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/z4lnVLD1GM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2022

Williamson said in June that he wanted to stay with the Pelicans and wouldn’t be able to sign a deal fast enough if offered the opportunity.

“Of course. Of course. I wouldn’t be able to sign it fast enough.”

The 21-year-old forward added that he had a long season as he battled with his injury.

“I do want to be here. That’s no secret,” he said. “I feel like I’ve stood on that when I spoke. It was a long year for me for rehab and mental battles. I’m fine now. I’m ready to get to work.”

The basketball star also complimented his teammates and his coach, Willie Green, calling them “a special group” who makes great things happen.

“We’ve got a lot of great pieces, and I’m excited to get on the court with those guys. … You saw it on the court. We have a special group. I truly believe that,” he said. “I’m one of those people that believes the more your team wins, the more individual awards will come. So, with a special group, a coach like Willie, I think a lot of great things will happen.”

Williamson’s performance during the 2020-2021 season helped to broker the deal. The New Orleans Pelican averaged 27 points per game as well as 7.2 rebounds per game last season.