Zoe Kravitz’s ‘Creepy’ Comments About Jaden Smith Resurface After She Slams Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Actress Zoe Kravitz is under fire for seemingly shaming Will Smith following his cringe-worthy moment at the 2022 Oscars, where he walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” Kravitz captioned a photo of her Academy Awards attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz)

“And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show—where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” The Batman star captioned a second pic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz)

But amid the mixed reactions to Smith physically assaulting Rock on live television, many are slamming Kravitz for throwing shade at the King Richard award-winner.

In the day and age of social media, where everyone’s past can come back to haunt him, it didn’t take Twitter too long to dig into Kravitz’s closet of skeletons. Fans resurfaced an old interview where Zoe made inappropriate comments about Will’s son Jaden who was 14 at the time, while Zoe was 24, Daily Mail reports.

“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you,” Zoe told V Magazine 2013.

“He has so much personality and so much swag; he is so much cooler than I am,” she continued. “And he’s so handsome; I was always like, when you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out…Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.”

Once the comments resurfaced this week, Zoe was branded a “hypocrite” for trying to criticize Will Smith for his Oscars behavior.

“I love Twitter for exposing these f-ing hypocrites like Jim Carrey, Judd Apatow, Zoe Kravitz,” one user tweeted.

“They want to judge Will Smith (a man who’s been a class act for 30 years) for one mistake, as if they haven’t done worse. Get them all,” added someone else.

But Zoe wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out against Smith and called out for the hypocrisy. Social media cited actors like Alec Baldwin, OJ Simpson, Jim Carrey, and the list goes on.