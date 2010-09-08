UBR Morning Post: Don Jackson of Central City Productions

Bonus content on the entrepreneurs and strategies featured on The Urban Business Roundtable

This week on The Urban Business Roundtable, UBR Contributor Angelique Westerfield speaks with Don Jackson, founder and CEO of Chicago-based Central City Productions (CCP). With nationally syndicated television production credits including the Black Enterprise Business Report, the Bud Billiken Parade, the Trumpet Awards, the Stellar Awards and the iconic Soul Train, Jackson is celebrating 40 years in business this year.

Jackson is also founder and a member of the Alliance of Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs (ABLE), an organization designed to bring black leaders together to network, address business issues and provide a strong legacy for current and future African American entrepreneurs.

To learn more about Jackson’s plans for the future of CCP, read “Producing Success” in the September 2010 issue of Black Enterprise magazine.

Also on this week’s edition of The Urban Business Roundtable, our Executive Producer TaQuoya Kennedy speaks with business coach, motivational speaker, author and Sage Professional Strategies CEO Kelly Morgan about how driven business people can create a more balanced life. Click here for more posts on creating a healthy work-life balance at BlackEnterprise.com.

Finally, I share information on a great source of financing, contacts and business expertise for entrepreneurs: business plan competitions. To learn about more business plan competitions and how you can compete for capital for your venture, read “Get Money: Braving ‘Shark Tanks’ for Cash.”

Alfred Edmond Jr. is the editor-in-chief of BlackEnterprise.com and the host of the Urban Business Roundtable, a weekly radio show, sponsored by Ariel Investments, airing CST Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m., Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on WVON-AM 1690, the Talk of Chicago.