10 Black Movies That Bring Out The Christmas Cheer







Christmas traditions vary from household to household. For some, elf on the shelf wreaks havoc all over the house during Christmas. Other families join together to sing Black Christmas classics – on the count of three, everybody says, “In my mind!”

One of the best ways to engage in Christmas cheer is to snuggle up and watch a Black Christmas classic. So, get your matching pajamas, hot cocoa and popcorn ready. Put the elf back on the shelf – or the couch – and get into music, magic and Black Christmas shenanigans. If you’re unsure which of the many films to watch, BLACK ENTERPRISE has curated a list of hilarious, uplifting and nostalgic films full of Christmas cheer.

Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Preacher’s Wife is Black Christmas Excellence. Whitney. Houston, Courtney B. Vance and Denzel Washington star in this classic. A lonely wife, a busy husband, the ghost of Denzel and a neglected child should not create so much joy, but it does. Denzel and Whitney’s on-screen chemistry was so captivating that some viewers hoped for a different ending. After watching this 1996 classic, turn up the soundtrack to hear Houston’s haunting rendition of I Believe In You And Me.



This Christmas (2007)

The ensemble cast of This Christmas will keep you and your family laughing. Loretta Devine and Regina King hold down the fort as veteran actresses. While Idris Elba, Chris Brown and Laz Alonzo give holiday eye candy to make the aunties of the family swoon.

Friday After Next (2022)

A hood classic, Friday After Next, follows Craig and Day-Day as they work as “top flight security” and have run-ins with some of the most iconic characters in the franchise. Watch Ice Cube and Mike Epps interact with Terry Crews, Katt Williams and John Witherspoon, giving full doses of Christmas comedy.

Holiday Heart (2000)

Ving Rhames shows his versatility as an actor and leaves audiences sobbing. Holiday Heart is a story of grace, kindness, and finding family. Alfre Woodard’s character will break your heart with her struggles, and the love of family will put it back together.

A Diva’s Christmas Carol (2000)

Former Miss America Vanessa Williams shines brightly as an aging diva with an attitude. Take a trip through Christmas past, present and future with the modern-day R&B Scrooge. Watching the singer learn to tame her temperament while singing upbeat Christmas tunes is a joy.

Jingle Jangle (2020)

The first Black Disney Princess, Anika Noni Rose, lends her voice and presence to this magical tale of invention. Forest Whitaker plays a once joyful but now ornery toy maker who rediscovers the magic of Christmas through the curiosity and excellence of his long-lost granddaughter.

Miracle In Motor City (2021)

Tia Mowry has become one of the queens of Christmas films. In Miracle In Motor City, Mowry promises a spectacular show for her church’s Christmas pageant, complete with a Smokey Robinson cameo. Watch as a Detroit miracle comes to life.

Christmas Comes Twice (2020)

The second Mowry to make the Christmas Queen list is Tamera Mowry-Housely. Housely stars in Christmas Comes Twice, a story of time travel, first loves and second chances. Hop on a magical Christmas carousel as the anxious newscaster relives Christmas past.

Last Holiday (2006)

Dana “Queen Latifah” Ownes leans into her comedic chops during what her character believes is her Last Holiday. A terminal illness diagnosis makes a shy sales clerk fearless, fun and flirty. Frolicking through the snow and seeking new adventures puts the Queen’s character in the sights of a sexy holiday package, LL Cool J.



Best Man Holiday (2013)

Over a decade after its predecessor, The Best Man cast returns to give the people what they want: closure. The semi-broken friend group comes together to celebrate the holidays. Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut and the group heal from betrayal, endure grief and lean into holiday nostalgia.

