Entertain Holiday Guest With These Black-Owned Games

Catching up with family and friends during the holidays creates its own type of joy. The holidays present the opportunity to love on the new babies in the family, out-of-town cousins, enjoy holiday shenanigans, and more. Still, some hosts have a hard time keeping the energy up, before and after the meal. Hitting the Domino or Spades table is always fun, but not everybody has the confidence to sit with the “grown folks.”

For guests that haven’t learned how to slap down a Big Joker correctly, BLACK ENTERPRISE compiled a list of Black-owned games that will engage the entire house.

Issa Black Thang $29.00

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYVqmYGh

Act out your favorite movie scenes, TV shows, Black sayings, and music videos. Issa Black Thang is charades with a Black flare. If your holiday crowd consists of elders, try the ’70s and ’80s version to hopefully bring a little nostalgia and joy to the gathering.

Culture Tags prompts players to guess acronyms based on everyday scenarios. If you drive by an over-the-top home Christmas display, you or someone you know might say: IKTLBH (I know their light bill high). Guess the acronym, earn a point. The prompts are categorized–Black Twitter, Family and Friends, or Daily Sayings–giving everyone the opportunity to tap into their cultural knowledge.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYVbmLsf

Show What You Know $19.99

This trivia game is multiple-choice. It’s giving “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” with fun, entertaining, and engaging questions and answers. So, if you know any ’90s lore you might have a shot with the ’90s edition set.

Charge It To The Game $19.99

This drinking game is 21+ unless you pour up a few glasses of juice for the youngins. Each card in Charge It To The Game gives a task, dare, or question. You can accept the task, answer the question, or drink!

Lyrically Correct $24.99

Lyrically Correct allows partygoers to test their knowledge of music. Akin to Don’t Forget The Lyrics, the game gives musical prompts and asks participants to follow the corresponding lines. Many people think they know their favorite song bar for bar; this game is going to put that theory to the test.

AuxGod $27.99

This game tests your ability to dig into your music knowledge quickly. Two teams listen to a prompt, then play their response in song format. The best music response wins. Potential AuxGods can play one of four decks, Party Starter, Vibe, Anthems, and After Dark.

Kulture Karaoke $19.99

Karaoke is a tried-and-true holiday activity. All you have to do is pick a song, go forth, and be great. Still, making it a challenge with prompts adds a little flair. You’ll be challenged to sing a breakup song, dance tune, Trap classic, or any number of other jams.

Let’s Argue $24.98

Let’s Argue is going to spice up the holidays. Each card in the game has a thought-provoking question about life, love and relationships that will elicit a strong response. The provocative questions will have your guests deep in thought, deep in their feelings and deep in their debate bag.

