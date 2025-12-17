10 Black Movies To Cozy Up To For the Holidays

As the holiday season nears and planning for all the festivities gets underway, remember that nothing beats watching films that focus on Black joy, family, love and tradition.

When the busy hours of the holiday start to wind down, cozy up on the couch to watch these 10 Black films, which are ideal choices for first-time audiences and returning viewers.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

This 2020 holiday musical fantasy tells the story of a toymaker who rediscovers his holiday spirit through his granddaughter. The film, featuring Forest Whitaker Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, and Madalen Mills, serves as perfect family holiday entertainment, thanks to its diverse cast.

Almost Christmas

This 2016 comedy-drama depicts a family uniting for the holidays that quickly results in both disorder and affection. Starring Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique, Kimberly Elise and Romany Malco, Almost Christmas delivers an authentic depiction of family relationships by blending comedy and emotional depth.

It’s available to watch on Prime Video and Netflix.

Boxing Day

This 2021 British romantic comedy tells the story of an author and his fiancée who manage family pressures during the Christmas season. It stands as the first British Christmas romantic comedy to feature an almost complete Black cast. Even better, the film delivers a warm and unique approach to the genre.

Friday After Next

The Friday trilogy’s third installment features Ice Cube, Mike Epps, and John Witherspoon. The story follows them as mall security guards who experience a Christmas disruption when a robber Santa attacks them. The 2002 film, which has gained cult status because of its holiday chaos and hilarious comedy, streams on multiple platforms.

This Christmas

The Whitfield family reunion forms the central storyline of this holiday ensemble drama. This Christmas received acclaim for its multi-character storytelling which unites humorous moments with emotional scenes and soulful elements. Loretta Devine, Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba, Regina King, and Chris Brown lead the cast of this 2007 gem..

The Best Man Holiday

The Best Man Holiday continues the story from The Best Man by showing college friends who meet again during Christmas to resolve their past conflicts during a funny, poignant reunion.

The cast of the 1999, including Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs and Nia Long, returns for this 2013 hit. Peacock and Hulu both stream the film.

Black Nativity

This memorable 2013 musical drama adapts Langston Hughes’ play about family, faith, and finding one’s way home for Christmas. The film features Jennifer Hudson together with Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Jacob Latimore.

Christmas At Water’s Edge

Christmas at Water’s Edge presents a modern holiday story that follows the structure of A Christmas Carol. Here, a student receives guidance from an angel who reveals the true significance of the holiday season. Keshia Knight Pulliam and Pooch Hall star in this 2004 film that delivers a delightful and spiritual message. It’s available on DVD and on streaming.

Holiday Heart

Holiday Heart tells the story of a drag performer who takes responsibility for raising a little girl during the holidays. Ving Rhames, in the title role, and Alfre Woodard lead the cast of this touching 2000 film, which is available through streaming services and VOD platforms.

A Diva’s Christmas Carol

Another contemporary retelling of A Christmas Carol features superstar divas Vanessa Williams and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas uncovering holiday spirit on a journey of self-discovery. The 2000 film is the perfect holiday movie for a cozy night at home.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Honored With Best Film And Seven Other Wins By African American Film Critics Association