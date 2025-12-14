Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Sinners’ Honored With Best Film And Seven Other Wins By African American Film Critics Association The Ryan Coogler-directed film received 8 awards by the film critics association.







“Sinners” is this year’s best film, bestowed the honor among seven other wins by the African American Film Critics Association.

The organization named the Ryan Coogler-directed horror film as its movie of the year. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film swept the nominations by the AAFCA, also taking home best ensemble.

It led the pack of other major films this award season, followed closely by “One Battle After Another” and “Hedda.” Other films featuring a Black lead that made the list include “Wicked For Good,” “F1,” and “One Of Them Days.”

However, “Sinners” remained at the forefront of major AAFCA categories. Coogler earned the Best Director and Best Writing nods. The film’s star, Michael B. Jordan, also received the Best Actor recognition, with co-star Miles Canton getting the Emerging Face (Actor) award.

In other nods for the “Sinners” cast, Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress. The film’s composer, Ludwig Goransson, also received the accolade for Best Music.

The AAFCA awards films for their notable and unique storytelling, especially movies focused on the Black experience. The organization also recognized the Tessa Thompson-led film “Hedda,” giving the star the Best Actress nod for her work.

“The cinematic voices recognized this year remind us of the power of film to challenge, inspire, and unite,” AAFCA President and Co-Founder Gil Robertson said in a statement. “From bold new visions to unforgettable performances, these winners represent storytellers who are pushing the art form forward while speaking to the moment we are living in. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and the impact their work continues to have on audiences worldwide.”

“Sinners” has already emerged a major contender this awards season, as the blockbuster hit had several IMAX runs along with rave reviews from critics. As award ceremonies get underway, the film hopes to make history, especially with its Black director and predominantly Black cast.

While the announcement of the awardees has already been made, the AAFCA will honor the winners will gather at its 17th annual Awards ceremony. The event will take place Feb. 8.

