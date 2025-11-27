Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington 10 Black Movies To Watch With The Fam On Thanksgiving Day Folks can count on gathering around the TV during the holiday







The Thanksgiving holiday has always been about more than just breaking bread over a twisted American history. The holiday focus is really about being in community with loved ones while building connections and lasting memories.

One thing folks can count on during Thanksgiving is gathering around the TV and watching some of the best Black cinema Hollywood has offered. The following ten Black films and biopics are ideal for the holiday

The Wiz (1978)

The Wiz is a soulful urban retelling of The Wizard of Oz with Diana Ross playing the role as Dorothy, Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow, Richard Pryor as the Wiz, Lena Horne as the good witch and Nipsey Russell as the Tin Man, among others. The film premiered in October 1978 as a visually striking work that deeply embraced Black cultural elements while traveling from Harlem to an imaginative Oz. The movie’s exploration of home, community bonds and personal growth, aligns perfectly with Thanksgiving values which honor gratitude and togetherness.

Soul Food (1997)

Soul Food is a family drama about the Joseph sisters and their matriarch Irma P. Hall. The film takes place in Chicago where the family members come together to share meals. The film uses Thanksgiving as a major theme to examine death, family bonding, crisis and reconciliation, alongside

food traditions.

The Color Purple (1985)

The Color Purple features Whoopi Goldberg alongside Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey and Margaret Avery. The film shows a Black woman who finds strength through faith and female bonds while living in rural Georgia. The movie creates an emotional impact through its exploration of abuse, gender, race, resilience and spiritual development and intergenerational recovery which makes it suitable for family viewing,

The New Edition Story (2017)

The New Edition Story is a miniseries that follows the members of New Edition from childhood friends in Boston to R&B superstars navigating fame, rivalry and brotherhood. The three-part biopic features actors who portray the characters at different ages and launches from New Edition’s hometown in Roxbury, Massachusetts. The New Edition Story aired in January 2017 and held audience’s captivated for weeks. It’s an ideal family watch for the holiday.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2020)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel is a biographical film that chronicles the journey of gospel celebrities, the Clark Sisters (Jacky, Twinkie, Denise, Dorinda, and Karen), who is portrayed by Aunjanue Ellis, Kierra Sheard, Raven Goodwin, and others. The film tells the story of how the Clark Sisters became gospel legends despite facing personal challenges and church opposition. The film debuted in April 2020 and shows scenes from Detroit and other places where the sisters grew up and ministered. The movie makes an excellent Thanksgiving choice because it centers on themes of faith, family and unity.

Baadasssss! (2003)

The movie Baadasssss! (2003) depicts Melvin Van Peebles’ struggle to create the groundbreaking independent Black film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. The film features Mario Van Peebles, Nia Long, Ossie Davis, and David Alan Grier in a New York and Hollywood setting that depicts Peebles early filmmaking and social challenges of its time. The film serves as a tribute to the determination and artistic vision needed to create art and suits families interested in Black cultural history and film entrepreneurship.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Preacher’s Wife tells a heartwarming story about an angel who assists a preacher in need of help with his faith and marital struggles. The Thanksgiving themes of love, community, and redemption match perfectly with the spirit of gratitude and family gatherings.

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We There Yet? is a family road-trip comedy starring Ice Cube, Nia Long, Aleisha Allen, and Philip Daniel Bolden. The film follows a man who drives his love interest’s kids on a cross-country trip filled with hilarious mishaps. The movie debuted in January 2005 and makes a great choice for children.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019–2023)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga features Ashton Sanders as RZA, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface, TJ Atoms as ODB, and Shameik Moore as Raekwon. The show depicts the creation of the Wu-Tang Clan along with the challenges each member faced. The series takes place in Staten Island, New York, during the early 1990s. The show makes for a perfect Thanksgiving film for music lovers and hip-hop fans.

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

The Five Heartbeats is a musical drama that was inspired by real Black R&B groups of the 1960s. The film has become a Thanksgiving Day staple. The movie stars Robert Townsend, Michael Wright, Harry Lennix, and Leon. The film was released in March 1991 and takes place during the rise of Black musical groups in the Motown era. The film explores themes of music, brotherhood, and triumph, making it a family classic that resonates with audiences of all ages.

