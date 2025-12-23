Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Game Night, But Make It Black-Owned: 10 Games Bringing The Fun To Holiday Gatherings Black-owned game creators come in clutch with a variety of board games, card games, and video games.







What’s a holiday gathering without a good game night to unite friends and family through laughter and competitive play?

Black-owned game creators come in clutch with a variety of board games, card games, and video games that go beyond the traditional options to celebrate the holidays.

These games offer a range of family fun, bringing trivia and strategy to game nights. Include these dope selections in your lineup of Black-owned games.

Trials & Triumph

The educational board game Trials & Triumph was developed by criminal defense attorney April Preyar of JustUs Junkie to educate teens and families about police encounter management and justice system navigation. The new game has started to attract attention as a popular choice for holiday gifts. The game is sold online and through specific retail outlets and uses strategic gameplay to teach essential life skills, which is ideal for deep discussions between older teens and adults during holiday time.

Nubian Jak

The trivia board game Nubian Jak, created by Jak Beula, serves to both educate and uplift its players. Through questions that cover worldwide history and popular culture, the game honors Black culture and accomplishments. The game debuted in 1994 and has since received updated editions that have been distributed internationally. The game Nubian Jak can be purchased through online retailers and specialty game stores which stock editions for both UK and U.S. audiences.

In recent years, the clamour for that early millennium classic board game Nubian Jak, has resulted in a new limited deluxe edition.



The ultimate gift for the festive 2025 seasonhttps://t.co/CczukQ9aGi



Let the legacy play on.



(see link) https://t.co/ObXEsxlx7l — Nubian Jak (@NubianJak) December 7, 2025

Tabu (Words) for the Culture

The Culture presents Tabu (Words) as a culturally adapted version of the traditional Taboo game which uses prompts based on Black culture and language. The Black Owned Games collective includes this game in their current holiday collection that you can purchase on Amazon. The game allows families and friend groups to share laughter while they compete and build connections through common cultural knowledge.

@blackownedgames Tabu (Words) for the Culture is just like playing Taboo, but with topics from Black Culture. We have two editions – our original edition and our new, I Luv the 90’s edition. Get both for an epic game night with lots of laughs. #blackownedbusiness #blackfamily ♬ original sound – blackownedgames – BlackOwnedGames

Black UNO

Black UNO transforms the traditional Uno game into a cultural experience by adding trivia challenges and “Black Power Cards.” Black Owned Games developed this game, which you can buy online during the holiday season from their creator site or major marketplaces. The game suits mixed-age groups because it blends a well-known family classic with cultural elements and trivia questions.

Black History Flashcards

Black History Flashcards, made by Urban Intellectuals, is a Black-owned cultural education brand that presents Black historical figures and moments at different skill levels. These flashcards, which teach and spark conversation during the holiday season, are available online and through select educational toy retailers.

Black Card Revoked

Leticia Williams designed the trivia card game Black Card Revoked, which challenges players to demonstrate their knowledge of Black pop culture and identity. The game became popular during the past ten years and now you can find it both online and in regular retail stores.

Rhyme Antics

Chantelle Callaway created Rhyme Antics as a hip-hop-inspired board game that challenges players to rhyme and build vocabulary. The game has appeared in Black-owned holiday game lists during recent years and usually sells through official sites or specialty vendors. The game appeals to word enthusiasts and hip-hop fans because it promotes lyrical thinking during gameplay.

Best New Board Game of 2018 https://t.co/RSYWcKUq6O via @YouTube — Rhyme Antics-The Hilarious Rhyming Vocabulary game (@rhymeantics) September 26, 2018

Rap Godz

The strategy board game Rap Godz from Omari Akil (Board Game Brothas) lets players create a rap career while gaining fans and pursuing success. The game was crowdfunded and released to supporters through Kickstarter and indie game shops. Music lovers will find this holiday game unique because it integrates hip-hop culture into tabletop strategy gameplay.

Swimsanity!

Decoy Games, founded by brothers Ahmed and Khalil Abdullah, developed an underwater shooter video game called Swimsanity!, which features fast multiplayer gameplay that supports cooperative play. The game became an indie favorite after its release and you can find it on console systems as well as online platforms. It’s an ideal choice for holiday gaming with friends who like action games and cooperative play.

She Dreams Elsewhere

The narrative RPG She Dreams Elsewhere, developed by Black creator Davionne Gooden ,uses surreal dream-world gameplay to explore mental health. The game received praise for its storytelling after its recent release and you can find it on PC/console digital stores. Players experience thoughtful gaming through this experience, which creates empathy and shared reflection during holiday downtime.