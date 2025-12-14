Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Top 7 Video Games That Rewired Global Gaming In The 1990s Some video games from the 1990s both entertained audiences and deeply transformed the gaming culture.







A recent report covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE revealed how video games from the 1990s shaped children’s brains. The games appeared simple, but as it turned out, they were complex. Technology paired with those video games established a golden era, and that also created lasting franchises, the evolution of consoles, and cultural events that remain significant today—ushering in an entire universe of gaming.

Here are seven key video games from the 1990s that both entertained audiences and deeply transformed the gaming culture.

Super Mario 64

Super Mario 64 became available in 1996 as a launch title for the Nintendo 64 console because of Shigeru Miyamoto’s visionary leadership at Nintendo. The 3D platformer pioneer transformed movement and level design through Super Mario 64, which established the basic principles of modern gaming. The worldwide distribution of Super Mario 64 through Nintendo’s home console platform established the game as one of the most historically influential video game titles.



The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Nintendo EAD developed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998), which transformed the action-adventure genre through its Z-targeting and cinematic storytelling. The Nintendo 64 game launched in 1998 before becoming available digitally through Nintendo services after its initial cartridge release. Ocarina of Time stands as one of the greatest video games ever made while permanently transforming action-adventure mechanics.



Sonic the Hedgehog

The Sega Genesis platformer Sonic the Hedgehog launched in 1991 through Sega’s Sonic Team development. The game Sonic the Hedgehog targeted Nintendo’s Mario as its main competitor. The game Sonic the Hedgehog launched in Japan, together with the North America and Europe markets, where its fast gameplay and rebellious marketing helped Sega control early ’90s console culture.



Final Fantasy VII

The 1997 PlayStation release of Final Fantasy VII transformed the role-playing game (RPG) genre. The game developed by Square (now Square Enix) introduced RPGs to mainstream audiences in Western markets. Final Fantasy VII started in Japan before becoming a worldwide commercial success. The game’s storytelling, together with its FMV cutscenes and vast world, expanded RPG expectations.



GoldenEye 007

The first-person shooter gameplay of GoldenEye 007, developed by Rare, transformed console multiplayer gaming. The game debuted in 1997 on Nintendo 64 and focused on worldwide markets, including North America and Europe. The game’s four-player split-screen mode established itself as a defining feature of ’90s gaming culture.



Street Fighter II

The competitive fighting game Street Fighter II was developed by Capcom to transform the e-sports industry. The game first appeared in arcades in 1991, before home console versions were launched in Japan and subsequently spread globally. The fighting game culture was influenced by the game’s character roster, and combo system and competitive structure.

Pokémon Red & Blue

The Game Freak developed Nintendo published Pokémon Red and Blue launched in Japan during 1996 and reached North America in 1998. The monster-catching RPGs started their generational phenomenon on the Game Boy handheld platform. The games launched one of the most successful media franchises worldwide, which includes TV shows and trading cards.

RELATED CONTENT: LAPD Officers Fired For Pokémon Go Gaming On Duty