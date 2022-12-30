10 Black Women-Owned Food & Beverage Companies To Spice Up or Pair With Your NYE Fare

It’s about that time to sing Auld Lang Syne and ring in the new year with a loved one and of course some comfort food and drinks.

As you’re heading out to grab some goodies, keep in mind these 10 Black-owned brands that can enhance your table and your palate. Happy New year everyone!

Jams & Sauces

Basbaas

Somali model and entrepreneur Hawa Hassan launched a line of African-inspired hot sauces and chutneys with Basbaas. From tamarind date sauce to coconut cilantro chutney, the ingredients used are 100% organic and vegan, and can be used for spreads, meats, and more.

Shop here.

Trade Street Jam Co.

Ashley Rouse founded this Black-owned jam company in 2008, and offers a variety of flavorful vegan jams. Flavors include cranberry raspberry sage and strawberry chipotle and fig. The collection also includes a sweet potato biscuit mix, raspberry hot sauce and a cherry chipotle mocktail elixir.

Shop here.

Egunsi

Yemisi Awosan launched Egunsi in 2017, which now offers a variety of on-the-go, ready-to-heat soups like Brown-Eyed Pea (Gbegiri), African Peanut (Groundnut) and Lemongrass Mushroom (Pepper) Soup. Made from whole ingredients, these creations are free of artificial flavors, gluten-free and 100 percent vegan.

Beverages

Love Cork Screw

Former art gallery owner Chrishon Lampley founded wine and lifestyle brand Love Cork Screw in 2014. She offers a line of wines of Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, and more that are perfect to pair with your holiday meals.

Shop here.

Cultured Kombucha Co.

Founded by Milan Durham, the Washington D.C.-based Cultured Kombucha Co. brews nutritious, healing beverages with clean ingredients. Flavors include Genuine Ginger, Lavender Bliss, Apple Pie Chai and Orange Cranilla, and can be enjoyed before, during, or after your holiday meal.

Kahawa 1893

Margaret Nyamumbo is the mastermind behind the coffee company, Kawaha 1893, which sources directly from women farmers in Kenya & Rwanda. These rare single-origin coffees come in varieties such as Peaberry, Congo, and Uganda. All earnings go directly to the brand’s female coffee producers.

Shop here.

Abisola Whiskey

Abisola Abidemi grew her love of whiskey and celebration into Abisola Whiskey. The drink is a combination of one-year-old bourbon and 6-month malt whiskey, which has notes of vanilla and waffle cone. Drinkers can also enjoy its rich aroma of apricot and almond cream with a malted chocolate finish.

Shop here.

Peach State Drinks

Former journalist Ni’Kesia Pannell and friend Choya Johnson founded Peach State Drinks out of a common love for lemonade. From the sweet seasonal taste of Peach Brown Sugar Lemon-Aid to the Apple Cranberry fall favorite, each flavor can complement your meal.

Shop here:

B. Stuyvesant Champagne

B. Stuyvesant Champagne was born out of Marvina Robinson‘s way of paying homage to her best college memories. The Brooklyn, NY native offers an impressive collection of spirits, from Rose to Grand Reserve Brut.

J.I.V.E. Juice Company

Author and certified health coach Tamala Austin launched her healthy lifestyle brand J.I.V.E. Juice to help others gain the healing benefits of juicing. The company, which is the first Black-owned juice company to be sold on Whole Foods shelves, offers fresh, cold-pressed juices and smoothies, as well as cleansing packs designed to help with weight loss and detoxing.