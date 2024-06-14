by Kandia Johnson How To Celebrate Father’s Day On A Tight Budget Sometimes all it takes is a message of appreciation, straight from the heart.









Originally Published June 15, 2019.

As Father’s Day quickly approaches, many of us are wondering what gift to get dad this year. Barbecue grills, TVs, and golf clubs are great, but sometimes all it takes is a message of appreciation, straight from the heart. While you can purchase a really cool gift there are other ways to honor fathers and father figures.

These Father’s Day gift ideas are some creative ways to honor dad.

Use your phone to film a short documentary

Ask siblings, kids, and extended family members to share their favorite stories and the best advice they’ve ever received from dad.

Host a Father’s Day Cook-off

Invite family and friends over to recreate some or your dad’s favorite meals. Of course, dad is the judge and chooses the winner.

Create a customized coffee table book

Include family events such as weddings, graduations, and father-daughter-son moments from your childhood.

Sign Dad up for a class

If he’s been talking about learning how to fly a helicopter or paint, find a class and sign him up.

Write a short personal essay or poem

Talk about key events in your childhood or the influence your dad has had on your life—e.g., “10 Life Lessons I Learned From Dad.”

Build something

Whether it’s a birdhouse, shed, or backyard deck, if your dad loves spending his free time making things, these are all great bonding experiences.

Make a playlist

Pick some of dad’s favorite songs and create a playlist for him. As an added touch, include a few songs that remind you of him and save them to a USB flash drive.

Volunteer in the community

While honoring your dad on Fathers Day, donate your time to helping others who are less fortunate.

Plan a Father’s Day Olympics

If your dad loves sports, a day of competitive activities, such as swimming, a relay race, or even basketball, will make his day.

Spend quality time

Nothing beats quality time with family. Whether it’s spending the day watching movies or barbecuing in the backyard, the memories you’ll make are priceless!

RELATED CONTENT: Set That Holiday Cheer In Motion With These Black-Owned Spirit Brands