Kim Porter's Dad Breaks Silence On Diddy's 'Despicable' Video Beating Cassie, 'I Was Disgusted'
Kim Porter's father shares how "disgusted" he is by the video showing Diddy brutally beating his ex, Cassie Ventura.









Kim Porter’s father is breaking his silence on the disturbing video showing Sean “Diddy” Combs brutally beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura inside of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Jake Porter, the father of Combs’ late ex Kim Porter, called out the “despicable” behavior the hip-hop mogul displayed in the shocking video that was leaked last month. Considering the years his daughter spent romantically linked to Combs, which includes welcoming three children together and allowing him to raise her eldest child, Quincy Brown, as one of his own, Jake Porter expressed his disgust with the assault video.

“You can say I was disgusted with the video,” Jake told Rolling Stone. “I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that. It was despicable.”

Jake was in Vietnam at the time CNN released the video footage. While he never saw the Bad Boy founder be violent toward his late daughter, seeing the shocking beat down “made me wonder,” he said.

“I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” Jake said. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

He never witnessed any physical altercations between Combs and Kim, but Jake recalls the entrepreneur/rapper being “a very jealous person” over Kim in ways that affected their relationship.

“They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is,” Jake said of Combs.

Combs and Kim dated on and off from 1994 to 2007. During that time, they welcomed their son Christian, 26, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 17. She also had a son, Quincy, with singer Al B Sure, whom Combs raised together with all his children, including son Justin, 30, and daughter Chance, 18.

Cassie reached a settlement with Combs one day after filing a 35-page lawsuit in November 2023, accusing him of being physically and sexually abusive throughout their decade-long relationship. In March, federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Two months later, CNN released the shocking video showing the disgraced mogul brutally assaulting Cassie in the hallways of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. After the video was released, Combs posted an Instagram video owning up to his behavior and credited it to being a “dark” time in his life.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

