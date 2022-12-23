10 Deal-Scoring Black-Owned Businesses & Products From Shark Tank

On ABC’s multi-Emmy Award-winning Shark Tank, entrepreneurs of all calibers dare to bring their dreams to fruition.

Check out this list of Black-owned products that won the hearts and pockets of the famed Sharks.

Sienna Sauce

Sauce boss Tyla-Simone Crayton began her journey into entrepreneurship at just 14 years old. Backed by a victorious story, Sienna Sauce even won the hearts of the Sharks in season 12 of Shark Tank when Crayton was 16.

The everything sauce comes in different flavors, such as sweet and tangy, lemon pepper, smoky brown, and spice it up.

Available now on Amazon and Sienna Sauce.

Roq Innovation

As seen on Oprah’s “O List”, Roq Innovation was founded in 2014 by Raquel Graham, a veteran marketing strategist and consultant. Her second innovation, Headlightz®, a rechargeable LED winter beanie is perfect for outdoor running, walking the dog and many practical and safety uses for hands-free lighting.

Since then, Roq Innovation has added stylish LED baseball caps, knit headbands, and fleece beanies. The highly-sought after product was featured in season 13 on Shark Tank, and scored a $200,000 deal for 20%.

Available now on Amazon and Roq Innovation.

Twist It Up

Twist It Up is the brainchild of Noel Durity. In 2016, the real estate broker and inventor created each portable and washable comb to have a stainless steel woven pattern, which favors a tennis racquet, to protect and curl afro-centric hair.

After landing the opportunity to pitch Twist It Up on season 10 of Shark Tank, Noel struck a deal with Sharks and investors Daymond John and Mark Cuban for a $225,000 investment and total 25% kickback, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. Every comb purchased helps homeless youth.

Available on Amazon and Twist It Up.

Best Wardrobe Solutions

Founded by fashion expert and consultant Cedric Cobb, St. Louis-based Best Wardrobe Solutions offers the award-winning ““Best Pocket Square Holder” and Best Collection of men’s premium accessories. The collection includes ties, belts, shoes, and more for every professional man.

The company appeared in season 10 of Shark Tank, seeking $200,000 for 15%. Cobb struck a deal with Daymond John of $200,000 for a royalty of $1.00 per unit.

Available on Amazon.

Kreyòl Essence

Kreyòl Essence, which brings natural hair, skin, and body products from Haiti to the world, was founded by Yve-Car Momperousse after realizing the lack of Haitian Black Castor Oil on her search in Philadelphia stores. Today, the company caters to haircare and skin care.

Co-founders Momperousse and Stéphane Jean-Baptiste scored a deal in season 11 of Shark Tank, which included $400,000 for 5% equity and $0.25/unit royalty in perpetuity.

The brand offers Shark Tank bundles, including Daymond Face & Beard Essentials Set, Haitian Mango Lori’s Dream Body Set 3 Piece Set, and Mark’s Coconut Coffee and Oil Set.

Available on Amazon and Kreyòl Essence.

KIN Apparel

Haircare content creator and founder Philomina Kane, also known as NaturallyPhilo on Youtube, launched KIN Apparel to make functional and inclusive clothing and accessories with an emphasis on haircare. The brand offers a stylish line of satin-lined hoodies, fleeces, hats, satin headrest covers, and other accessories.

Kane pitched her idea in an appearance in season 13 of Shark Tank and left with a deal for $200,000 in exchange for a 30% stake.

Available on KIN Apparel.

Zach & Zoë

The Johnsons family were making frequent visits to the local beekeepers where they purchased raw honey to find a remedy for allergies. From Wildflower Honey with Lemon to handmade tea light candles, Zach & Zoë offers a variety of flavors to pair with your favorite beverage.

The Johnsons appeared in season 13 of Shark Tank and scored a deal for $200,000 at 12% equity.

Available on Zach & Zoë.

Everything Legendary

Duane "Myko" Cheers, Danita Claytor, and Jumoke Jackson founded Everything Legendary, a Black-owned company of gourmet plant-based meat alternatives that scored a Shark Tank deal in season 12. They offer an 8-pack of legendary plant-based burgers for $49.99 and a 16-pack for $79.99.

Available on Everything Legendary.

Black Sands Entertainment Collection

Husband-and-wife team Manuel and Geiszel Godoy founded Black Sand Entertainment in 2016 and made their Shark Tank debut in season 13. They pitched their company and struck a deal with Mark Cuban and guest shark comedian Kevin Hart for $500,000 in exchange for a 30% equity stake.

Black Sand Entertainment aims to empower the community and youth with comics and cartoons that are centered on Black heroes and African mythology.

Available on Black Sands Entertainment.

Wondry Wine

Married couple and co-founders Whitney and Chaz Gates are the masterminds behind this Black-owned cocktail wine of natural and infused with organic berry, citrus and exotic fruit extracts.

When Wondry Wine appeared in season 14 on Shark Tank, they landed a $225,000 deal with Shark investor Mark Cuban after pitching their business.

The company offers a Shark Tank collection of wines and creams, including a 750ml of award-winning Sangria Especial, Vanilla Caramel Cream, and Peach In Peace.

Available on Wondry Wine, Total Wine and Target stores.