10 Fashion Brands That Boast Black Excellence 

Fashion remains an integral artform of Black cultural expression in artistic, social, and professional spaces. Black designers and brands have the fashion industry in a chokehold with innovative concepts and ideas that translate Black excellence and thus, transformed into thriving business and economic bridges. BLACK ENTERPRISE recognizes the creative spirit, value, and benevolence in each of the following brands.



1.) L’enchanteur

Identical sisters Dynasty and Soull Ogun Launched L’enchanteur in 2017. L’enchanteur is an accessory goldmine that sells fine jewelry, chic eyewear, unique clothing, as well as sculptures that range in price. A single “Golden Nap Roller” runs for $220 on the site and “Maharaja Serene Tennis Bracelet” is $5,888. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the sisters’ fashion house is heavily inspired by their spirituality, religion, color theory, numerology, fairy tales and magic, according to the brand’s website. The pieces are so enchanting at L’enchanteur, they are bound to “Transform your Lifestyle,” which happens to be the brand motto. Celebrities who have donned their wares include Jay-Z, Gunna, Will Smith, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott to name a few.



2.) Telfar

Created and founded by Queens native Telfar Clemons in 2005, Telfar is a unisex brand that specializes in luxury vegan leather handbags. The brand’s tagline is “It’s not for you—it’s for everyone” is apropos considering its items are cult classics that sell out quickly. Telfar’s flagship store in SoHo, New York City opened in November 2024 to celebrate the fashion house’s 20th year in business.



3.) Billionaire Boys Club

Pharrell Williams kickstarted Billionaire Boys Club in 2003 and partnered with fashion designer NIGO. The brand has two flagship stores in the United States: Miami and New York; as well as in London and another in Tokyo. Billionaire Boys Club continues to inspire and influence the fashion game with its mix of luxury and streetwear that remains true to its originality, creativity, embodying the brands catchphrase: “Wealth is us the heart and mind, not the pocket.”

4.) ALL CAP STUDIO

Created by Saeed Ferguson, ALL CAP STUDIO clothing pulls inspiration from the world around him—nature, humanity, spirituality. ALL CAP STUDIO started its journey in 2019, at the actual studio located in Philadelphia. ALL CAP STUDIO is a brand that supports the community, authenticity, and creative empowerment.

5.) Heron Preston

Heron Preston has worked with big names in the fashion industry such as Ye and the late fashion innovator Virgil Abloh. The brand that bears its creative director’s name, Heron Preston Johnson, was set in motion in 2017. Heron Preston designs clothing with an eclectic mind and creates contemporary luxury that is eco friendly. Heron Preston prides itself with giving back and being a pillar to the community.

6.) Joe Freshgoods

In 2014, designer and creative director Joe Robinson started Fat Tiger Workshop in Chicago. The concept birthed Robinson’s Joe FreshGOODs INC, the brand fashion buffs know today. Joe Fresh Goods Clothing draws its inspiration from Black culture and weaves Black storytelling into the design around his products and goods. Joe Freshgoods is still based out of Chicago and continues to grow. Its latest venture is a brand partnership with New Balance sportswear.

7.) Ciriaco

Atlanta native Ashely Ciriaco launched Ciriaco in 2020 with its first handbag. Ciriaco pulls inspiration from the 2000s fashion scene in New York City. The handbags boast vibrant colors, patterns and shades, and are paired with a signature asymmetrical design that brings a refreshing feel to a classic accessory.

8.) Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies was founded by creative director Aurora James in 2013. Brother Vellies’ mission is to stay true to orthodox African design while creating one-of-a-kind, handmade luxurious fashion. The brand is produced globally, in multiple diaspora regions including Kenya, Haiti, and Ethiopia, as well New York City. James is dedicated to giving back to the community, as 1 percent of all purchases go to a non-profit organization. James also created the 15% pledge which appeals to businesses allowing 15% self space to Black-owned Brands.

9.) B.Stroy

B.Stroy was founded by Dieter Grams and Brick Owens in Atlanta in 2013 and is now based in NYC. Grams and Owens are self-taught designers who took streetwear to an edgy level. This high concept brand gathers inspiration from a need for justice and everyday working class people. The company is primarily sold direct-to-customer through online sales.

10.) Denim Tears

Tremaine Emory was born in Atlanta, but his brand Denim Tears was born in New York City; Emory was raised in Queens. Emory launched Denim Tears 2019. The brand is rooted in Black culture. Each of Denim Tears’ collections draws inspiration and tells a story of the African Diaspora. The brand design has made its way into the permanent collection of The Met Costume Institute.

