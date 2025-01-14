Renowned Designer Launches 3 Gender-Neutral Fragrances In Native St. Croix After Losing Eyesight

St. Croix-native fashion designer Wayne James introduced three gender-neutral fragrances last month at the historic Bougainvillea Perfumery in his homeland.

On Dec. 30, James launched three gender-neutral eau de toilettes—“Rebellion,” “Freedom,” and “Celebration”—adding to his impressive portfolio of creations that began in his youth, St Thomas Source reports. The fragrances feature notes of lime, sandalwood, ginger, nutmeg, passion fruit, grapefruit, sugar plums, wood, and other aromatic oils.

They reflect his resilience as a designer, overcoming the challenges he faced after losing his eyesight due to mistreatment during a 30-month prison sentence. James was elected to the Virgin Islands Legislature in 2008, serving for two years. However, in 2018, he was found guilty of wire fraud and the theft of federal program funds totaling almost $90,000 while in the Senate.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, which he served. However, while incarcerated in Pensacola, Florida, prison officials neglected to provide the glaucoma medication James had requested, and by 2020, he had lost his sight. After a lifetime of relying on his vision for his work, he now depends on his sense of smell, which played a crucial role in inspiring his new fragrances.

In 2010, while a senator, James met Patrick Bodifee, a renowned “nose” in the perfume industry, at the Cannes Film Festival. This encounter is credited with inspiring his three new fragrances. Design has come easily to James, who comes from a long line of seamstresses.

He honed his craft at St. Joseph’s School in high school and further developed his skills while studying at Bradley University. By his final year at Georgetown Law Center, he had already begun building his business, Wayne James Ltd.

“I showed my first collection on March 30, 1987, at the Anita Shapolsky Gallery at 99 Spring Street in SoHo,” he recalled of his New York debut, which led to selling his first collection to Bergdorf Goodman. Over the years, his designs have been featured in prestigious stores worldwide, including Nordstrom, Victoire in Paris, and Saks Jandel in Washington, D.C.

After working in politics and serving his time in prison, James is back to creating and plans to launch his fragrances globally. Next month, on Feb. 15, James will launch www.WayneJamesLtd.com, where shoppers can purchase a leather carry-on, a luxurious bathrobe, a leather scarf, Manley Man (three volumes), the History of St. Croix Cuisine, and other upscale items developed over the last 20 years. He is also finishing up a reality series for YouTube.

