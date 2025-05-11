10 Gadgets That Tech-Savvy Mom Will Love

Mother’s Day is a great time to celebrate mothers and the amazing women who raised us. However, every day is a great day to honor them because mothers are truly the gift that keeps on giving.

If your mom is the tech-savvy type who always seems to know about the latest gadget and is downloading new apps or upgrading her home into a smart house that practically runs itself, here’s a list of gadgets she can geek out about. From those fancy wellness trackers to kitchen gadgets that’ll take her cooking game to the next level, these picks will earn you the “favorite child” crown on Mother’s Day or any day.

Ember Mug 2

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is pretty awesome – it keeps your drinks at the perfect temperature for about an hour and a half. While the mug is a bit of a splurge at $149.95, it’s honestly worth it for moms who are constantly on the move. If you’re looking for a gift that’ll actually get used, you can grab one from the company site. It’s a game-changer for tea or coffee lovers.

Roomba + 405 Combo Robot

The Roomba Plus 405 Combo robot with the AutoWash dock is going for $599. This genius gadget not only vacuums and mops but actually creates a map of her house and empties/cleans itself when finished.

Aura Carver Digital Photo Frame

The Aura Carver Digital Photo Frame runs for $149 and, as a thoughtful gift for mom, allows her to see precious family moments in a sleek, stylish frame without the clutter of traditional albums or online platforms. What makes it extra special is how everyone can add photos remotely through the app, so Mom’s collection stays updated with new memories. She can control how fast the slideshow plays, or she can just swipe.

Theragun Mini

The new Theragun Mini (3rd Gen) is priced at $179 and makes such a thoughtful gift for mom. It delivers serious muscle relief that she can toss right in her purse. It’s basically a pocket-sized tool that tackles stubborn aches, melts away tension, and helps her decompress after a long day. This little gem has her back.

Tile Pro

The Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker goes for $99, and you can snag one at the Life360 website. Why’s this such a perfect gift for mom? Well, it’s a lifesaver when she’s searching for her keys or has misplaced her purse, or can’t find those other must-have items. Mom can just use her phone to track them down in seconds.

The Smart Garden 9 PRO

The Smart Garden 9 PRO goes for $299.95 and is excellent for moms who are excited about cooking with fresh herbs or who enjoy gardening but hate the seasonal limitations. This gadget does almost everything—waters automatically, provides the perfect amount of light with those pro-grow lights, and delivers just the right nutrients to the roots. The app-controlled lighting features let her customize the schedule without any fuss. She will be thrilled when she can grow herbs all year round, even in the dead of winter! No more sad, wilted grocery store herbs or gardening heartbreak when frost hits.

Apple Watch Series 10

Just spotted the Apple Watch Series 10 for $399. It’s good for keeping tabs on health info, handling messages without searching through the phone, and nudging her to stay active. Works well for busy moms who care about their well-being but don’t always make time.

Apple Airpods 4

The AirPods 4 might be the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Mom would love their amazing sound quality and noise cancellation that lets her tune out the chaos when she needs to. They work like magic with all her Apple devices, too, at retail at $179. Whether she’s jamming to her favorite tunes, taking calls, or getting lost in a podcast, these little earbuds deliver. Oh, and you can add a personal touch by getting them engraved with her name or a sweet message.

Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit

Check out the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit for mom starting at $199. It’s perfect for moms who deserve a little magic in their everyday life. She’ll love being able to change up the mood with color-shifting lights that transform any room’s vibe. The voice control feature allows mom to adjust lighting without getting up from a comfy spot. Plus, there’s Bluetooth control right from mobile devices. Trust me, nothing says “I appreciate you” quite like the gift of ambiance and convenience rolled into one.

Levoit Core 600s Smart Air Purifier

The Levoit Core 600s Smart Air Purifier is currently $299 on Levoit.com. Perfect for the mom who deserves to breathe easy. It’s a game-changer for mothers dealing with allergies or who’s just particular about keeping the air in the home healthy. What’s really cool is it can be controlled through an app or voice commands.

