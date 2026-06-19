Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 10 Juneteenth Events Across The U.S. To Celebrate Black Freedom Observed annually on June 19, the federal holiday marks the day in 1865 when the end of slavery was announced







As communities across the United States prepare to commemorate Juneteenth, cities large and small are planning parades, festivals, concerts, and educational programs that honor Black history, culture, and resilience. Observed annually on June 19, the federal holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of slavery — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. From historic gatherings in Texas to celebrations in major metropolitan areas nationwide, these Juneteenth events offer opportunities to reflect on the legacy of emancipation and to celebrate the ongoing contributions of Black Americans.

Galveston, Texas

Juneteenth Celebration at the Birthplace of the Holiday

The nation’s most significant Juneteenth observance takes place at the site where General Order No. 3 was issued on June 19, 1865. Signature events include the annual proclamation reading at Ashton Villa, the Emancipation March from Reedy Chapel AME Church, heritage tours, concerts, and family activities throughout the island.

Houston, Texas

Houston’s observances center on the historic Fourth Ward and Freedmen’s Town, with programming at Emancipation Park, cultural exhibitions, heritage tours, and the annual Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade.

Port Arthur, Texas

This southeast Texas celebration features a downtown parade, live entertainment, cultural exhibits, food vendors, and family-friendly programming.

Atlanta, Georgia

Civic Season at the Atlanta History Center’s Juneteenth programming blends historical interpretation with civic engagement through exhibits, performances, and educational discussions.

Washington, DC

National Harbor Freedom Day Celebration: The annual waterfront event features live music, Black-owned business marketplaces, cultural performances, and family activities.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One of the country’s largest Juneteenth celebrations, Philadelphia’s event typically includes a large-scale parade, art installations, wellness programming, and performances along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Established in the early 1970s, Milwaukee hosts one of the nation’s longest-running Juneteenth celebrations, anchored by a parade, local vendors, and community events.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

The Greenwood District Juneteenth Festival events in the historic Greenwood District, once known as Black Wall Street, combine remembrance with music, economic empowerment initiatives, and educational programming.

Denver, Colorado

The multiday Denver Juneteenth Music Festival in Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood features concerts, a parade, art exhibits, and showcases of Black-owned businesses.

New York City

Across the five boroughs, celebrations include concerts, museum programming, walking tours, community gatherings, and performances honoring Black history and culture.

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