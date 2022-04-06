10 Most Powerful Business Quotes From the Business Titan Earl G. Graves Sr.

Today, April 6 marks the second anniversary of the passing of Earl G. Graves Sr., the visionary founder and publisher of BLACK ENTERPRISE, at age 85.
As the celebration of his legacy pursuits, we are reminded that the iconic entrepreneur, corporate board pioneer, activist, and philanthropist, continues to pave the way for generations of Black business leaders, entrepreneurs and executives.
Graves, who was a successful Business titan, exuded power in his business and in his advice for business success. Here are ten powerful Earl Grave business quotes that will continue to empower Black people to win.
- “You can forget who you are as an African American. I mean, unfortunately we have people who have succeeded and done well in business and they don’t identify with any of the issues or problems we have at all, as a people. I think that is unfortunate and it’s their problem to our demise as a people if we have people who are successful not realizing who they are.”
- “Economic power is the key to success in a capitalistic society. Business is the means to that power. African Americans can play this game and we can win at it. You can succeed in business without being white.”
- “I believe that entrepreneurship is the ultimate smart money move and the surest path toward wealth for African Americans. Far fewer blacks than whites benefit from inherited wealth or assets. Entrepreneurship is the primary way to create the sort of wealth that can be passed on and built upon by succeeding generations.”
- “Excelling in business goes hand in hand with excelling at creating opportunities for others. Any entrepreneur can make money. The very best make a difference.”
- “It is the responsibility of all African Americans to help our young people understand the opportunities that entrepreneurship and business offer.”
- “We keep going back, stronger, not weaker, because we will not allow rejection to beat us down. It will only strengthen our resolve. To be successful there is no other way.”