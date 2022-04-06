10 Most Powerful Business Quotes From the Business Titan Earl G. Graves Sr.

Today, April 6 marks the second anniversary of the passing of Earl G. Graves Sr., the visionary founder and publisher of BLACK ENTERPRISE, at age 85.

As the celebration of his legacy pursuits, we are reminded that the iconic entrepreneur, corporate board pioneer, activist, and philanthropist, continues to pave the way for generations of Black business leaders, entrepreneurs and executives.

Graves, who was a successful Business titan, exuded power in his business and in his advice for business success. Here are ten powerful Earl Grave business quotes that will continue to empower Black people to win.