Summertime Wine: 10 of The Best Black-Owned Wines For Summer 2022

With the summer solstice in full swing, enthusiasts have the perfect setting to enjoy a glass of wine. For those looking to diversify their taste buds, there are a growing number of Black-owned wine companies on the market.

Studies show that Black-owned wines only make up about one percent of the industry, while Black people account for 10% of wine drinkers. If you’re looking to try new wines this summer, here are 10 popular Black-owned wine brands to consider.

The Random Whine

The Random Whine (TRW) prides itself on being an entire wine experience. This Black woman-owned wine company is based in Woodstock, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. TRW is what brings random friends together to create a beautifully random experience—discussing random topics while randomly indulging in what was created for this exact moment—wine!

ZAFA Wines

Founded in 2018 by Krista Scruggs, Zafa Wines is a pioneer in the “new American” wine revival. Based on a farm in Isle la Motte, Vermont, Krista is on a path to owning the 56-acre farm where Zafa winery is currently housed. As part of the Vermont land trust, Krista is leasing to own the farm and become the 18th Black land-owning farmer in Vermont. There are currently only 1.3% of Black farm owners in America.

Theopolis Vineyards

Theopolis Vineyards is a small lot vineyard and hand-crafted winery located in California’s prestigious Yorkville Highlands of the Anderson Valley. Owner and founder Theodora R. Lee, aka Theo-Patra, a former trial lawyer turned award-winning winery owner, established the company in 2003 and received an astounding 94-96 points from wine critic Robert Parker for the vintner’s first harvest in 2006.

Olé Orleans Wines

Founded by Kim Lewis in 2018, Ole’ Orleans Wines serves as a tribute to New Orleans culture. Each bottle is dedicated to a part of New Orleans’ history, making every bottle a collector’s item.

Longevity Wines

Longevity Wines is owned by Phil Long, who is also the president of the Association of African American Vintners. He personally designed the delicate, heart-shaped logo on Longevity bottles for his late wife and winery co-founder, Debra, who sadly lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2019. Long celebrates his love story with his wife in each bottle of Longevity.

DarJean Jones Wines

Founded by Louisiana native and first-generation African American winemaker Dawna Darjeans Jones in 2010, DarJean Jones Wines has grown to become an award-winning wine company for spirited, adventurous, and charismatic wine lovers. Based in Napa Valley, this small family-owned winery specializes in boutique wines from California’s most acclaimed growing regions.

McBride Sisters

Launched in 2005 and owned by half-sisters Robin and Andréa McBride, the McBride Sisters is known for being the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States. The California-based winery has a Black Girl Magic collection that transformed the wine industry and can be purchased online or at local retailers.

The Guilty Grape

Launched by twin sisters Nichelle and Nicole Nichols, The Guilty Grape is a wine brand focusing on providing quality wine, education, and accessibility. Its 2018 California Zinfandel Rosé varietal is made and packaged in the finest micro-vineyards in Napa Valley. It’s a light red wine with notes of cherry, watermelon, and passion fruit.

Maison Noir Wines

Founded by sommelier André Hueston Mack in 2007, Maison Noir offers unique and distinctive garage wines sourced from six different vineyards across Oregon. Initially created for some of New York’s best restaurants where Mack worked as a sommelier, Maison Noir was made to add a little attitude and personal perspective to wine culture.

FLO Wine

Founded in 2011 by jazz musician Marcus Johnson, FLO Wine stands for “For the love of.” Named a top 10 Celebrity Wine by USA Today, FLO Wine can be for the love of life, self, happiness, passion, joy…love itself.