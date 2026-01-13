10 South African Entrepreneurs Who Are On The Come Up

The next generation of Black entrepreneurs in South Africa includes township-born fashion disruptors, tech founders, and clean-energy innovators, who create businesses that merge cultural pride with economic ambition.

These founders create companies that generate employment opportunities, transform traditional industries, and establish new power structures in Africa’s most dynamic economy. BLACK ENTERPRISE presents 10 emerging Black entrepreneurs from South Africa.

Rivoningo Mhlari

Rivoningo Mhlari leads Rikatec as its CEO and co-founder, pioneering tech advancements that have transformed commercial transport safety through predictive maintenance powered by vehicle data. Rikatec emerged from Phalaborwa in Limpopo, South Africa, in the late 2010s and quickly gained fame by making Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list. Mhlari aims to establish Africa’s first AI/telemetry solution to transform the commercial transport industry.

Nondumiso Sibiya

Nondumiso Sibiya serves as the co-founder of Boomba.mobi and leads innovative initiatives in waste management. The Waste-for-essentials platform developed by Sibiya transforms waste materials into essential food, clothing, and hygiene products. Sibiya works from Diepsloot, Johannesburg, to eliminate illegal waste disposal, fight hunger, and create small economic opportunities for underprivileged communities.

Siyanda Mthethwa

Through his company Kuloola, Siyanda Mthethwa is transforming rural South Africa’s access to essential goods through an e-commerce and delivery service. Kuloola operates in South Africa’s rural and peri-urban areas to link businesses with customers. Mthethwa’s initiative showed promise in transforming neglected communities and stimulating economic development.

Mahlatse Mamaila

The green energy revolution needed a leader, so Mahlatse Mamaila established INO-Biodiesel. INO-Biodiesel transforms used cooking oil into biodiesel fuel and provides educational programs to local communities. INO-Biodiesel started operations in 2021 from Pretoria and has received the Visa She’s Next and UN Young Leader awards. INO’s mission unites sustainable practices, rural job creation, and renewable energy development throughout Africa.

Kay Yarms

The beauty industry features Kay Yarms as a prominent figure who founded Saxx Beauty and maintains a strong online presence. Her national attention on YouTube and Instagram has significantly increased her influence. Yarns is a trusted South African influencer in the beauty sector. Saxx Beauty is a glam studio in Cape Town that provides hair and makeup services to clients.

Sihle Magubane

Sihle Magubane established Sihle’s Brew as the first Black-owned, South African coffee brand to reach national retail distribution. Sihle’s Brew now sells its products online and through Pick ‘n Pay stores across South Africa. Sihle’s Brew started its journey more than ten years ago, and its latest growth phase has established it as a leading brand in the premium consumer market segment.

Kgothatso Moloto

Kgothatso Moloto, the founder of Niche Parfums, is a global perfume curator. Niche Parfums is a luxury fragrance line with an artisanal retail footprint and online sales. The shop is located in Johannesburg, Parkhurst, and the company also has an online presence. Niche Parfums expanded in the early 2020s. The company aims to reinvent luxury retail from a Black South African perspective and has export ambitions.

Aphiwe Khambule

Aphiwe Khambule received the Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 and beyond award for transforming funeral services and financial products through this entrepreneurial work. Through her role as COO at 21st Century Funeral Services, Khambule launched MYPrestige Rewards to improve policyholder benefits. Khambule leads innovative initiatives throughout South Africa’s death care industry, which generates R10 billion in revenue by merging financial support services with funeral services.

Fundi Sithebe

Sithebe Fundi, a pioneering South African business executive, made history as the first Black woman to lead a major horse racing organization. Her leadership has significantly impacted traditional business practices in both the sports and corporate sectors. She led 4Racing from 2021 to 2025 while maintaining her board memberships in corporate organizations.

Theo Baloyi

Theo Baloyi established Bathu Shoes, a South African sneaker brand, and, as founder and CEO, led its rapid expansion. Bathu Shoes has become a well-respected local footwear brand with stores across the country. Baloyi launched the brand in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, South Africa, in 2015 and has since earned recognition in Forbes 30 Under 30 and GQ Business Leader of the Year. Through his work, Baloyi demonstrates that African-owned brands have the ability to excel in design and retail impact while fostering cultural pride.

