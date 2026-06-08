June 8, 2026
10 Years Of Black Enterprise’s XCEL Summit Honorees
As the summit marks 10 years of honoring excellence, this list looks back at the standout honorees
For a decade, the BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit has spotlighted the innovators, executives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers redefining leadership across business, technology, media, and culture. As the summit marks 10 years of honoring excellence, this list looks back at the standout honorees whose vision, influence, and impact have helped shape industries and open doors for the next generation. From boardrooms to startups, from entertainment to public service, these leaders embody the ambition, resilience, and forward-thinking spirit that continue to drive Black excellence. Join BLACK ENTERPRISE at the XCEL Summit taking place in Orlando, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Oct. 21-Oct. 23, 2026.
2025
George C. Fraser: Founder, FraserNet Inc.
Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson: Senior Pastor, Grace Baptist Church
Larry Fitzgerald Jr.: Chairman & CEO, Larry Fitzgerald Foundation; Former NFL Player, Philanthropist, Investor
John Hope Bryant: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Operation HOPE, Inc.; Bryant Group Ventures L.L.C.
Troy Taylor: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida
Robert Smith: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners
2024
Ed Gordon: President, Ed Gordon Media
Steven Williams: Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America
R. Donahue Peebles: Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corporation
D.L. Hughley: Actor, Comedian & Author, The D.L. Hughley Show
2023
Anthony Anderson: Emmy & Golden Globe Nominated Actor
Chris Womack: President & CEO, Southern Company
David Grain: CEO, Grain Management L.L.C.
Shannon A. Brown: President & CEO, BCS Consulting Services; Retired SVP, Eastern Division U.S. Operations and Chief Diversity Officer, FedEx Express
2022
Ben Crump: Civil Rights Attorney
Arnold W. Donald: President & CEO Carnival Corporation & PLC
Kirk McDonald: CEO, GroupM North America (NA)
Ray Robinson: Chairman, Citizens Banchares Corporation
Grant Hill: Owner, Vice Chairman of the Board, Atlanta Hawks
2021- 2020:
The XCEL Summit was paused during the COVID19 pandemic. Like the rest of the world, BE pivoted to an online presence, hosting a virtual summit featuring one-on-one interviews and panel discussions to compensate for the in-person experience.
2019
Marc. H. Morial: President & CEO, National Urban League
Rev. Jesse Jackson: Founder, Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Jerome “The Bus” Bettis: Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Eddie Levert: Lead Singer, Songwriter, Founding Member of The O’Jays
2018
Kenneth Chenault: Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst; Former Chairman & CEO, American Express Co.
Tommie Smith: U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist
Bishop T.D. Jakes: Bishop, Potter’s House Ministries; CEO, TDJ Enterprises L.L.P.; The Potter’s House of Dallas
2017
Congressman John Lewis: Congressman, Civil Rights Leader
John W. Rogers Jr.: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ariel Investments
Robert Townsend: Award-winning TV/Film Director, Actor, Comedian
Lonnie Bunch: Founding Director, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture
To witness the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit honoree ceremony, join BE in Orlando, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Oct. 21-Oct. 23, 2026.
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