Men by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 10 Years Of Black Enterprise’s XCEL Summit Honorees As the summit marks 10 years of honoring excellence, this list looks back at the standout honorees







For a decade, the BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit has spotlighted the innovators, executives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers redefining leadership across business, technology, media, and culture. As the summit marks 10 years of honoring excellence, this list looks back at the standout honorees whose vision, influence, and impact have helped shape industries and open doors for the next generation. From boardrooms to startups, from entertainment to public service, these leaders embody the ambition, resilience, and forward-thinking spirit that continue to drive Black excellence. Join BLACK ENTERPRISE at the XCEL Summit taking place in Orlando, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Oct. 21-Oct. 23, 2026.

2025

George C. Fraser: Founder, FraserNet Inc.

Source: photo credit: BE

Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson: Senior Pastor, Grace Baptist Church

Source: Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson

Larry Fitzgerald Jr.: Chairman & CEO, Larry Fitzgerald Foundation; Former NFL Player, Philanthropist, Investor

Source: photo credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

John Hope Bryant: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Operation HOPE, Inc.; Bryant Group Ventures L.L.C.

Source: (Photo: Jay Godwin/LBJ Library)

Troy Taylor: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida

Source: TROY TAYLOR

Robert Smith: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners

Source: Robert Smith (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)|

2024

Ed Gordon: President, Ed Gordon Media

Source: Ed Gordon, President of Ed Gordon Media, moderated multiple panels at the 2025 National Urban League Conference.

Steven Williams: Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America

Source: photo credit: BE

R. Donahue Peebles: Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corporation

Source: photo credit: BE

D.L. Hughley: Actor, Comedian & Author, The D.L. Hughley Show

Source: photo credit: BE

2023

Anthony Anderson: Emmy & Golden Globe Nominated Actor

Source: Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Womack: President & CEO, Southern Company

David Grain: CEO, Grain Management L.L.C.

Shannon A. Brown: President & CEO, BCS Consulting Services; Retired SVP, Eastern Division U.S. Operations and Chief Diversity Officer, FedEx Express

Source: photo credit: BE

2022

Ben Crump: Civil Rights Attorney

Source: (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for NOBCO)

Arnold W. Donald: President & CEO Carnival Corporation & PLC

Source: Arnold W. Donald, former President and CEO of Carnival Corp (Image: Black Enterprise)

Kirk McDonald: CEO, GroupM North America (NA)

Source: Kirk McDonald, CEO GroupM North America (NA) (Image: Black Enterprise)

Ray Robinson: Chairman, Citizens Banchares Corporation

Source: Ray M. Robinson, Chairman, Citizens Bancshares Corporation (Image: Black Enterprise)

Grant Hill: Owner, Vice Chairman of the Board, Atlanta Hawks

Source: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

2021- 2020:

The XCEL Summit was paused during the COVID19 pandemic. Like the rest of the world, BE pivoted to an online presence, hosting a virtual summit featuring one-on-one interviews and panel discussions to compensate for the in-person experience.

2019

Marc. H. Morial: President & CEO, National Urban League

Source: photo credit: BE

Rev. Jesse Jackson: Founder, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Source: WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 22: Jesse Jackson poses for a portrait during the 55th Anniversary of Ben’s Chili Bowl on August 22, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Jerome “The Bus” Bettis: Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Source: photo credit: BE

Eddie Levert: Lead Singer, Songwriter, Founding Member of The O’Jays

Source: Photos By Denise Truscello

2018

Kenneth Chenault: Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst; Former Chairman & CEO, American Express Co.

Source: photo credit: BE

Tommie Smith: U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist

Source: photo credit: BE

Bishop T.D. Jakes: Bishop, Potter’s House Ministries; CEO, TDJ Enterprises L.L.P.; The Potter’s House of Dallas

Source: (Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

2017

Congressman John Lewis: Congressman, Civil Rights Leader

Source: Photo by Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images

John W. Rogers Jr.: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ariel Investments

Source: photo credit: BE

Robert Townsend: Award-winning TV/Film Director, Actor, Comedian

Source: photo credit: BE

Lonnie Bunch: Founding Director, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

Source: photo credit: BE

To witness the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit honoree ceremony, join BE in Orlando, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Oct. 21-Oct. 23, 2026.

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