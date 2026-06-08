XCEL SUMMIT for men, HONOREES, Troy taylor
by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors

June 8, 2026

10 Years Of Black Enterprise’s XCEL Summit Honorees

As the summit marks 10 years of honoring excellence, this list looks back at the standout honorees

For a decade, the BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit has spotlighted the innovators, executives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers redefining leadership across business, technology, media, and culture. As the summit marks 10 years of honoring excellence, this list looks back at the standout honorees whose vision, influence, and impact have helped shape industries and open doors for the next generation. From boardrooms to startups, from entertainment to public service, these leaders embody the ambition, resilience, and forward-thinking spirit that continue to drive Black excellence. Join BLACK ENTERPRISE at the XCEL Summit taking place in Orlando, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Oct. 21-Oct. 23, 2026.

2025

George C. Fraser: Founder, FraserNet Inc.

GEORGE FRASER
Source: photo credit: BE

Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson: Senior Pastor, Grace Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson
Source: Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson

Larry Fitzgerald Jr.: Chairman & CEO, Larry Fitzgerald Foundation; Former NFL Player, Philanthropist, Investor

Larry Fitzgerald
Source: photo credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

John Hope Bryant: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Operation HOPE, Inc.; Bryant Group Ventures L.L.C.

John Hope Bryant
Source: (Photo: Jay Godwin/LBJ Library)

Troy Taylor: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida

TROY TAYLOR, Coca-Cola Beverage of Florida , XCEL Summit for Men
Source: TROY TAYLOR

Robert Smith: Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners

Robert smith|
Source: Robert Smith (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)|

2024

Ed Gordon: President, Ed Gordon Media

ed Gordon,, xcel
Source: Ed Gordon, President of Ed Gordon Media, moderated multiple panels at the 2025 National Urban League Conference.

Steven Williams: Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America

STEVEN WILLIAMS
Source: photo credit: BE

R. Donahue Peebles: Chairman & CEO, The Peebles Corporation

R. Donahue Peebles
Source: photo credit: BE

D.L. Hughley: Actor, Comedian & Author, The D.L. Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley
Source: photo credit: BE

2023

Anthony Anderson: Emmy & Golden Globe Nominated Actor

Anthony, Anderson, charmin, mental health,
Source: Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Womack: President & CEO, Southern Company

David Grain: CEO, Grain Management L.L.C.

Shannon A. Brown: President & CEO, BCS Consulting Services; Retired SVP, Eastern Division U.S. Operations and Chief Diversity Officer, FedEx Express

Shannon A. Brown
Source: photo credit: BE

2022

Ben Crump: Civil Rights Attorney

Ben Crump , atv shooting
Source: (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for NOBCO)

Arnold W. Donald: President & CEO Carnival Corporation & PLC

Source: Arnold W. Donald, former President and CEO of Carnival Corp (Image: Black Enterprise)

Kirk McDonald: CEO, GroupM North America (NA)

Source: Kirk McDonald, CEO GroupM North America (NA) (Image: Black Enterprise)

Ray Robinson: Chairman, Citizens Banchares Corporation

Source: Ray M. Robinson, Chairman, Citizens Bancshares Corporation (Image: Black Enterprise)

Grant Hill: Owner, Vice Chairman of the Board, Atlanta Hawks

Grant Hill, Tamia Hill, Orlando City Soccer Club, Pride, sports
Source: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

2021- 2020:

The XCEL Summit was paused during the COVID19 pandemic. Like the rest of the world, BE pivoted to an online presence, hosting a virtual summit featuring one-on-one interviews and panel discussions to compensate for the in-person experience.

2019

Marc. H. Morial: President & CEO, National Urban League

MARC H. MORIAL
Source: photo credit: BE

Rev. Jesse Jackson: Founder, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rainbow coalition, Black men xcel
Source: WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 22: Jesse Jackson poses for a portrait during the 55th Anniversary of Ben’s Chili Bowl on August 22, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Jerome “The Bus” Bettis: Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee

JEROME “THE BUS” BETTIS
Source: photo credit: BE

Eddie Levert: Lead Singer, Songwriter, Founding Member of The O’Jays

Eddie Levert:
Source: Photos By Denise Truscello

2018

Kenneth Chenault: Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst; Former Chairman & CEO, American Express Co.

Kenneth Chenault:
Source: photo credit: BE

Tommie Smith: U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist

Tommie Smith
Source: photo credit: BE

Bishop T.D. Jakes: Bishop, Potter’s House Ministries; CEO, TDJ Enterprises L.L.P.; The Potter’s House of Dallas

T.D. Jakes, Diddy
Source: (Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

2017

Congressman John Lewis: Congressman, Civil Rights Leader

statue, John Lewis, Georgia
Source: Photo by Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images

John W. Rogers Jr.: Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ariel Investments

John W. Rodgers Jr.
Source: photo credit: BE

Robert Townsend: Award-winning TV/Film Director, Actor, Comedian

Robert Townsend
Source: photo credit: BE

Lonnie Bunch: Founding Director, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

Lonnie Bunch
Source: photo credit: BE

To witness the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit honoree ceremony, join BE in Orlando, Florida, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Oct. 21-Oct. 23, 2026.

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