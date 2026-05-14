BET Founder Robert L. Johnson To Receive XCEL Honors At BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2026 XCEL Summit For Men

Media mogul and entrepreneur Robert L. Johnson will receive an XCEL Award at the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men, taking place in Orlando, Florida, at the the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Oct. 21-Oct. 23, 2026. This honor adds to his impressive career, which has transformed Black media and business leadership.

BE announced this recognition ahead of the annual summit. The event, in its 10th year, celebrates influential Black leaders across various fields, including business, entrepreneurship, entertainment, and social impact. Johnson is acknowledged for his long-standing contributions to wealth creation, media ownership, and economic empowerment in the Black community. BE has always followed Johnson’s excellence in business, previously ranking his holding companies among the top Black-owned companies in the country on the BE 100’s list. BE also named him one of the 40 Titans,, the most powerful African Americans in business.

Johnson is best known as the founder of BET, which launched in 1980. It later became the first Black-owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2000, he sold BET to Viacom in a multibillion-dollar deal, making him one of America’s Black billionaires.

John Malone, an early BET investor, raved about Johnson’s excellence, telling Wharton University, “Johnson has an extraordinary ability to see opportunities that others miss.”

Since then, Johnson has broadened his business interests through The RLJ Companies. He invests in various industries, including hospitality, private equity, automotive, and financial services. He also made headlines in professional sports by becoming the first Black majority owner of an NBA franchise when he purchased the Charlotte Bobcats in 2003.

The XCEL Summit for Men celebrates its 10-year anniversary in October and has become a key event for BE. It brings together executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders for networking sessions, leadership workshops, and discussions focused on professional growth and community improvement. Previous honorees have included business leaders, athletes, and advocates recognized for their lasting impact in their fields.

Johnson’s selection as a 2026 honoree highlights the summit’s ongoing focus on legacy, ownership, and generational wealth. These themes have defined his career for over four decades.

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