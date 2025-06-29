News by Kandiss Edwards 100 Black Entrepreneurs, Biden, And Harris Attend Funeral For Slain Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman Black Entrepreneur Day is nationally celebrated and Melissa Hortman 'never missed it.'







For that reason, 100 Black entrepreneurs attended the funeral service honoring her and her husband, Mark on June 28. The entrepreneurs planned to wear matching wristbands to show support for Hortman’s surviving loved ones and honor her legacy. The Minnesota House speaker was killed in a politically motivated attack in her home on June 14.

Hortman’s husband, Mark, and dog were also fatally shot during the attack by Trump supporter Vance Boelter. The Minnesota Black entrepreneurs spoke about Hortman’s unwavering support of their endeavors.

Other notable attendees of the service were former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. The two were seen holding hands in the front row of the services during The Lord’s Prayer. Neither Harris nor Biden spoke at the service, yet, their presence as former leaders of the nation extending support and respect for the victims of political assassination was noted. Donald Trump did not attend the service.

According to many, Hortman was enthusiastic to interact with the community during Black Entrepreneur Day events at the state capitol. She also paid more than lip service, they said, often reaching out beyond Black Entrepreneurs Day to follow up. Sheletta Brundidge, organizer of Black Entrepreneur Day events, spoke to News Talk 830 of Hortman’s support.

“She always showed up for us, so we’re going to show up for her,” said Brundidge. “Tomorrow at the memorial, we will be 100 strong to make sure Melissa’s family and colleagues know how much we loved and appreciated her.”

Yolanda Pierson of Pierson & Sons Trucking spoke about a meeting with Hortman. Pierson presented a legislative issue plaguing her small business. She was pleased with the bipartisan gathering. Additionally, she was pleased with Hortman’s genuine curiosity to understand the barrier presented to Pierson’s company.

“In the meeting we had, she had both Republicans and Democrats present,” Pierson recalled. “It’s important to humanize the work they do for us and remember her legacy.”

Black entrepreneurs were not the only notable group of people present for Hortman’s memorial. Gov. Tim Walz led the Hortmans’ eulogies. He spoke of Melissa’s tireless work. Walz also spoke of Mellisa and Mark’s impact on those who’ve crossed paths with the couple.

“Melissa Hortman will be remembered as the most consequential speaker in Minnesota history. I get to remember her as a close friend, a mentor, and the most talented legislator I have ever known,” Gov. Tim Walz said.” For seven years, I have had the privilege of signing her agenda into law. I know millions of Minnesotans get to live their lives better because she and Mark chose public service and politics.”

