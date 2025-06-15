Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rep. Ilhan Omar, AG Keith Ellison Among Democrats Reportedly Targeted By Minnesota Gunman Who Killed State Official And Her Husband The gunman allegedly had many pro-choice lawmakers and activists on his target list.







More insight into the Minnesota gunman’s targeted shootings reveals major democratic figures like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison on his hit list.

The list was uncovered after the suspected gunman shot and killed Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, also wounding State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife on June 14. According to ABC News, the state’s governor Tim Walz called the back-to-back shootings an “act of targeted political violence.”

The suspect, identified as Vance Luther Boelter, disguised himself as a police officer to enter the lawmakers’ homes. Walz referred to the shootings as “politically-motivated assassination,” but assured his constituents that he remains “cautiously optimistic” of Hoffman and his wife’s survival.

A deeper investigation revealed that Boelter had compiled a target list that included multiple state Democrats, including Gov. Walz. U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar, a progressive and the first Somali and Muslim woman to serve in Congress, was a confirmed name. Another progressive and Muslim political leader, Attorney General Keith Ellison, was a target as well. The list also included pro-choice activists and supporters within the state government, even including abortion providers.

Although unconfirmed if Boelter knew his first victims, the apparent family man worked in a leadership role at a private security firm near the area. The 57-year-old also reportedly had security and military training in his prior experience.

Boelter reportedly wore a realistic latex mask when he appeared at the homes early Saturday morning. He shot the couples within hours as their homes sat just a few miles away from one another. After trying to leave Hortman’s home, Boelter fired at police arriving to check in on the slain lawmaker. He escaped the scene on foot.

While Boelter remains on the run, security resources have been sent to those on the hit list. The Minnesota public has been urged to remain cautious of any lone police officers.

Meanwhile, the state and national community have begun to mourn the loss of Hoffman and her husband. Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin emphasized how current political division and strife led to this act of violence. He called his friend’s death a “reflection of the extremism and political violence.”

“This senseless violence must end,” expressed Martin. “Today, we recommit ourselves to fight harder for the values that Melissa and Mark embodied — building a kinder, more just, and loving world. If this murderer thinks we will be silenced, he’s wrong.”

