100 Black Men Of Chicago Spread Holiday Cheer In 26th Annual Toy Drive For City's Youth The toy drive, now in its 26th year, also brought out communal leaders, business owners, and local public figures in support of the cause.







The 100 Black Men Of Chicago, Inc. continued its longtime tradition of gifting the city’s youth through its annual holiday toy drive.

At the Dec. 14 event, the organization collected over 1,500 to go toward the children in the area. The toy drive, now in its 26th year, also brought out communal leaders, business owners, and local public figures in support of the cause. The celebratory occasion at the Hyatt Regency continues to grow as attendees dress up with gifts in tow.

To further its reach, the organization also partnered with over 15 homeless shelters and other groups throughout the region. According to the organization’s board chairman, it strives to have all children, regardless to their housing situation, open a gift this holiday season.

“We’ll probably collect almost 1,500 toys tonight and we will also take some of the funds and buy additional toys if we’re running a little low,” explained the chairman, Dr. David Day, to Fox32. “… We want to make sure that we spread this out and make sure that the young kids get to have a chance to have a great Christmas.”

However, this toy drive does more than grant presents. It also serves a fundraisers for their events and programming throughout the year. Additionally, it provides financial resources for single mothers in the city.

The toy drive had even more to celebrate this year, such as the 30th anniversary of the Chicago chapter of 100 Black Men. According to its website, the nonprofit’s mission is to “improve the quality of life and enhance the educational opportunities of African-American males throughout the Greater Chicago area.” While the organization specializes in its mentoring program, it also boasts college prep and health education for all Black Chicagoans.

As they celebrate this milestone, the 100 Black Men of Chicago hope to continue uplifting the community beyond the holidays.

