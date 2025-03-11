Critics Question $1K Ticket Prices For Denzel Washington’s ‘Othello’

Denzel Washington has returned to Broadway in Othello, and the demand to see the Academy Award winner on stage has theatergoers spending top dollar to watch him.

Washington stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Kenny Leon-directed production of the Shakespearean classic. The limited-run play, which debuted on Feb. 24 and runs through June 8, has seen ticket prices soar to nearly $1,000 for mid-level seats, prompting critics to call the pricing “out of control.”

According to the New York Post, seats in Row M—14 rows from the stage—are selling for $921, far exceeding ticket prices for other major Broadway productions.

For comparison, Row M seats for Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Oscar winner Kieran Culkin, are priced at $574, with front-row seats going for $724. Meanwhile, Good Night and Good Luck, featuring Academy Award-winner George Clooney, has mezzanine back-row seats for $272 and front-row center seats for around $600. Row D for The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook, is listed at $450.

With Othello marking one of Denzel Washington’s final projects before retirement—and his last Broadway performance—fans are turning out in full force for a chance to witness the legendary actor on stage. The overwhelming demand has propelled Othello to the top spot on Broadway, surpassing Wicked, The Lion King, and Hamilton.

The production raked in an impressive $2.63 million in ticket sales last week alone. That’s $1 million more than Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning hip-hop sensation achieved during Broadway’s typically slow post-holiday, pre-spring break season.

While it underscores the immense demand for beloved screen icons like Denzel Washington, the steep ticket prices have led the Post to criticize the show as “one of several limited-run, celebrity-driven plays this spring charging exorbitant prices.” However, those lucky enough to afford a ticket to the show have been singing its praises.

“I can’t overstate the joy I felt seeing Denzel Washington—in person—play Othello on Broadway yesterday,” Ohio State Rep Brian Stewart tweeted.

“I can’t recommend the show highly enough. You could hear a pin drop,” Stewart added. “Every seat filled. Phones all locked up when you enter. If you’re considering it— don’t miss it. Denzel is 70. He’s talking about retirement. And yet he appears to be in his best physical shape of the last 20 years.”

“Went to see Othello and Denzel had me in awe for the whole 2 hrs and 34 mins of the play,” another attendee wrote.

